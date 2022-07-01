CWG 2022 India Day 4 complete schedule, time in IST: Check full schedule from Day 4 as the Indian men's table tennis team plays its quarter-final match and boxer Amit Panghal begins his campaign.

India had a fruitful Day 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli clinched gold medals to take India's tally to six medals. The Indian women's cricket team took their first win in the competition, beating Pakistan by 8 wickets. Later, the men's kockey side thumped Ghana 11-0.

The action now shifts to Day 4 where the men's table tennis team will be playing their semi-final match while Amit Panghal will be up against Namri Berri in 48kg-51 kg (Round of 16). India men's hockey team will also play England in their Pool B match.

Here's a look at the schedule. (All IST)

Lawn Bowls

WOMEN'S FOUR SEMI-FINALS- 1 PM

Swimming

MENS 100M BUTTERFLY HEAT 6- Sajan Prakash (3:51 PM)

Boxing

OVER 48KG - 51KG (ROUND OF 16)- Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri (Vanuatu) (4:45 PM)

OVER 54KG - 57KG (ROUND OF 16)- Hussam Uddin Mohammad VS MD Salim Hossain (BAN) (6:00 PM)

OVER 75KG - 80KG (ROUND OF 16)- Ashish Kumar vs Travis Tapatuetoa (NIUE) (2nd August 1:00 AM)

Cycling

WOMEN'S KEIRIN FIRST ROUND- Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe, Mayuri Lute (6:32 PM)

MEN'S 40KM POINTS RACE QUALIFYING- Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishavjeet Singh (6:52 PM)

WOMEN'S KEIRIN FIRST ROUND REPECHAGES* (7:42 PM)

MEN'S 1000 M TIME TRIAL FINALS- Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (8:02 PM)

WOMEN'S KEIRIN SECOND ROUND* (9:17 PM)

WOMEN'S 10KM SCRATCH RACE FINAL- Meenakshi (9:37 PM)

WOMEN'S KEIRIN FINALS 7 - 12* (9:52 PM)

WOMEN'S KEIRIN FINALS 1 - 6* (10:05 PM)

MEN'S 40KM POINTS RACE FINAL* (10:12 PM)

Hockey

Men's Pool B Match- India vs England- 8:30 PM

Weightlifting

MEN'S 81 KG- Ajay Singh (2 PM)

WOMENS 71 KG- Harjinder Singh (11:00 PM)

Judo (2:30 PM Onwards)

MEN'S 66 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Jasleen Singh Saini VS Maxence Cugola (Vanuatu)

MEN'S 60 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Vijay Kumar Yadav vs Winsley Gangaya (MRI)

WOMEN'S 48KG QUARTER FINALS- Shushila Devi Likabam vs Harriet Bonface (Malawi)

WOMEN'S 57 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Suchika Tariyal vs Rita Rabinda (Zambia)

KNOCKOUT MATCHES WILL FOLLOW (SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION)

Squash

WOMEN'S SINGLES PLATE QUARTERFINALS- Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs TBD (4:30 PM)

WOMEN'S SINGLES QUARTERFINALS- Joshana Chinappa vs Hollie Naughton (Canada) (6 PM)

MEN'S SINGLES QUARTERFINALS- Saurav Ghosal vs Gregg Lobban (Scotland) (6:45 PM)

Badminton

MIXED TEAM SEMI-FINALS* (11.30 PM)

Table Tennis

MEN'S TEAM SEMI-FINALS- India vs Nigeria (11:30 PM)

*Subject to Qualification

