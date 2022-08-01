Check out India at CWG Day 4 Live updates on firstpost.com. India vs England hockey; fixtures featuring Indian weightlifters and boxers to headline action-packed Monday.

Welcome to our coverage of the Day 4 action from the Commonwealth Games 2022. The entire day is packed with numerous sporting events. Stay tuned for more updates...

Commonwealth Games Day 4 LIVE Updates: India have so far won six medals including three gold. Weightlifter Ajay Singh will have an opportunity to add another medal. Harjinder Singh will also be competing in the weightlifting medal event. India men's hockey team will play England while the mixed badminton side and table tennis men's team will play in the semi-finals. Boxer Amit Panghal will start his campaign today. Stay tuned for more updates...

The action on Day 4 will start with lawn bowls. In the women's fours category, the Indian team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh will face Team New Zealand at 1 PM IST.

NOW 🤩🤩 GOLD MEDALISTS at CWG @birminghamcg22 😁 🔹️At 19 -🥇 @raltejeremy (M-67kg) with Games Record- 300Kg 🔹️At 20- 🥇 #AchintaSheuli (M-73kg) with Games Record - 313Kg The Flag bearers of #NewIndia 🇮🇳 Proud of Champions 🏆 #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 https://t.co/60FHXbr1DJ pic.twitter.com/maCqDstIhg

Day 4 preview: India won two more medals on Sunday to take their tally to six. Two gold medals came yesterday with Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli winning their respective weightlifting events. Weightlifters Ajay Singh and Harjinder Singh will be expected to do the same on Day 4 and India eye more medals.

Day 4 for India will start with the lawn bowls semi-finals in the women's fours category. The Indian team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh will face Team New Zealand.

Indian men's hockey team will take on England after beating Ghana on Sunday. The mixed badminton team will face Singapore in the last four contest while the mixed men's table tennis side will be up against Nigeria in the semi-finals.

High-profile boxer Amit Panghal will also begin his campaign today and Sajan Prakash will take part in the men's 100m butterfly heat 6.

To follow the full Day 4 India schedule click here.

