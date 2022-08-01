India at CWG Day 4 Live Updates: India eye more medals; weightlifter Ajay Singh and boxer Amit Panghal in focus

Check out India at CWG Day 4 Live updates on firstpost.com. India vs England hockey; fixtures featuring Indian weightlifters and boxers to headline action-packed Monday.

FP Sports August 01, 2022 12:40:57 IST
India will be looking to add to their medal tally on Day 4 of 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Hockey India/@adgpi

Aug 01, 2022 - 12:59 (IST)

CWG Day 4 India LIVE Updates: Weightlifting medal event at 2PM IST.

Aug 01, 2022 - 12:57 (IST)

CWG Day 4 India LIVE Updates: Two champions from Sunday!

Aug 01, 2022 - 12:46 (IST)

The action on Day 4 will start with lawn bowls. In the women's fours category, the Indian team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh will face Team New Zealand at 1 PM IST.

Aug 01, 2022 - 12:41 (IST)

Commonwealth Games Day 4 LIVE Updates: India have so far won six medals including three gold. Weightlifter Ajay Singh will have an opportunity to add another medal. Harjinder Singh will also be competing in the weightlifting medal event. India men's hockey team will play England while the mixed badminton side and table tennis men's team will play in the semi-finals. Boxer Amit Panghal will start his campaign today. Stay tuned for more updates...

Aug 01, 2022 - 12:41 (IST)

Welcome to our coverage of the Day 4 action from the Commonwealth Games 2022. The entire day is packed with numerous sporting events. Stay tuned for more updates...

 

Day 4 preview: India won two more medals on Sunday to take their tally to six. Two gold medals came yesterday with Jeremy Lalrinnunga and  Achinta Sheuli winning their respective weightlifting events. Weightlifters Ajay Singh and Harjinder Singh will be expected to do the same on Day 4 and India eye more medals.

Day 4 for India will start with the lawn bowls semi-finals in the women's fours category. The Indian team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh will face Team New Zealand.

Indian men's hockey team will take on England after beating Ghana on Sunday. The mixed badminton team will face Singapore in the last four contest while the mixed men's table tennis side will be up against Nigeria in the semi-finals.

High-profile boxer Amit Panghal will also begin his campaign today and Sajan Prakash will take part in the men's 100m butterfly heat 6.

To follow the full Day 4 India schedule click here.

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Updated Date: August 01, 2022 13:03:25 IST

