Coronavirus Outbreak: Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol set up fundraiser with aim of raising $12 million to battle COVID-19 in Spain

Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have launched a campaign to encourage donations in the hope of raising 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to help Spain fight the coronavirus.

The tennis and basketball stars said in videos posted on social media that they are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help with the public health crisis.

Ha llegado la hora de que el deporte español consigamos #nuestramejorvictoria. Colabora en el proyecto #CruzRojaResponde con tu aportación a ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225. @paugasol y yo la tenemos en camino. ¿Te unes? 👉 https://t.co/FkUPrvfhpr#vamos 👆🏻🎾 🏀 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pWYIfPfj0U — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 26, 2020

Nadal and Gasol say they have made donations and urged others to follow their lead. Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas quickly said he would pitch in.

Nadal says “I believe that we are who we are in large part thanks to your support and now we have to be there for you.”

Spain has 56,188 infections and more than 4,000 fatalities from the virus.

