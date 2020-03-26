Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 8,400 level; more than 1,000 dead in US, near 70,000 cases

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates At least 67 priests killed in Italy due to COVID-19, says report A total of 67 Italian priests infected with the novel coronavirus have died since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, the Avvenire newspaper said Wednesday. The youngest of those listed by the Catholic Church-affiliated paper was 53. "Priests get sick and die like everybody else, maybe even more than the rest," the Avvenire wrote. The paper said 22 of the fatalities were in the Bergamo diocese, at the heart of the outbreak not far from the financial centre Milan.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 8,400 level The Indian indices opened on positive note on Thursday with Nifty above 8,400 level. The Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71, while the Nifty up 53.85 points or 0.65 percent at 8371.70. IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Update COVID-19 cases reach 70,000 in US, more than 1,000 dead The number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,031 in the United States on Thursday, with 68,572 confirmed cases nationwide, according to the tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University. The tracker had shown 827 deaths a few hours earlier. The United States has the third-highest number of confirmed cases behind China and Italy, and the US death rate is now 1.5 per cent, based on reported cases. New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates New York's toll touches 3,000 as city emerges virus hotspot New York authorities mobilized to head off a potential public health disaster in the city on Wednesday, with its emergence as the nation's biggest virus epicentre. A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city's police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing. New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City. In Washington, President Donald Trump implored Congress to move on critical coronavirus aid without further delay. Senate leaders were trying to overcome late objections to a $2 trillion economic rescue package to ease the financial pain of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Another five test positive, cases in Madhya Pradesh climb to 14 Five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14 in Madhya Pradesh. Of the five patients, four belong to Indore. The fifth patient, a woman from Ujjain has also been admitted in here. According to sources, two out of the five patients had recently visited Hrishikesh in Uttarakhand for a vacation. Addressing media, Indore Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said that out of the total 21 samples forwarded to the virology lab at MGM College,Indore, five tested positive on late Tuesday night. "We are now trying to ascertain how many people came into contact with these patients," said Jatav.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Qatar Airways continues to operate amid COVID-19 scare Qatar Airways has informed that it continues to operate more than 150 flights per day to over 70 cities worldwide despite the COVID-19 crisis that has crippled global airline operations. Our state-of-the-art aircraft with their advanced air filter systems, combined with strict bio-security screening of our staff mean that we can continue operating a significant number of flights to reunite stranded passengers with their loved ones, the airline said in a statement. "Figures for the last seven days show load factors of over 80 percent for flights to the UK, France and Germany, with a fall to 36 percent for outbound services from those countries, illustrating the demand for homeward travel," said the airline.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Two more, including 3-yr-old, test positive in Hyderabad A three-year-old is among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, health officials said. The boy recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier. With these two cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 40.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Two new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan Taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 38 in the state, Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded two more positive cases.The Union Health Ministry had said 606 positive COVID-19 cases in India including 43 foreign nationals were reported so far.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Goa reports first three COVID-19 cases Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for the novel in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases. The Directorate of Health Services, in a late night press statement in Panaji, said three suspected cases of COVID-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited, have turned out positive. All three are male patients of ages 25, 29 and 55 years. They have travel history of returning to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively, the officials said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Three-yr-old Indian girl among 73 who tested positive in Singapore A three-year-old Indian girl was among the 73 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Singapore in a day, taking the tally to over 600. The 73 new cases reported on Wednesday has brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 631, the health ministry said. According to the ministry, of the new cases, 38 people have travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, while the rest were locally transmitted cases. Eighteen coronavirus positive cases were linked to a kindergarten centre, PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots in Fengshan. It has been decided that all PCF centres, operated as pre-schools by the ruling People's Action Party, would be closed for four days from Thursday.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Bank of Baroda sets up emergency credit line to provide funds for MSMEs Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has set up an emergency credit line to provide funds to its existing MSME and corporate borrowers impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus. This follows a similar additional funding facility announced by the country's largest lender State Bank of India for its borrowers, last week. "The Bank has decided to make maximum 10 percent of the existing fund based working capital limits (FBWC) subject to maximum of Rs 200 crore. This is in addition to existing adhoc/excess/standby letter of credit (SLC)/gold card limit,” BoB said in a late night statement.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Vehicular movement involving essential goods allowed in Delhi-Noida border during lockdown The movement of vehicles carrying essential services has been permitted during the 21-day nationwide shutdown in the Delhi-Noida border (Noida Sector-14-Mayur Vihar border). To ensure the smooth continuance of essential services, the Delhi Police on Tuesday had decided to issue curfew passes for goods vehicles driving into the city from the National Capital region (NCR) carrying essential items. The owners of these vehicles will have to collect the passes from the DCP offices in their respective areas and hand them over to the drivers of the vehicles after which they would be allowed entry through the border posts.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Banks announce special emergency loan products, credit lines for customers In a bid to help people and businesses affected in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, state-owned lenders including Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda on Wednesday announced special emergency loan products. Besides, other public sector lenders—Canara Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank -- too announced emergency credit line for customers. Public sector banks with about 80 percent of banking operation have taken steps to ensure the safety of its staff and uninterrupted banking services to customers. "In these challenging times, the bank is committed to stand by its customers. Keeping in view the hardships faced by various sectors of the economy, we have launched products to take care of immediate liquidity requirement of businesses and retail customers," Indian Bank managing director Padmaja Chunduru told PTI.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Lockdown not enough to fight COVID-19, use time to fight pandemic: WHO Amid the worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that a nationwide shurdown, which is being implemented by India and many other countries to curb the fast-spreading virus, will not be enough to eradicate the pandemic. "To slow the spread of Covid-19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the novel coronavirus. You have created a second window of opportunity," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference. "Asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement is buying time and reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added. To slow the spread of #COVID19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the #coronavirus.

You've created a 2nd window of opportunity. pic.twitter.com/jupcsdYnWm — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre halts toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services The Centre on Wednesday announced to temporarily suspend toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “In view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced. This will not only reduce inconvenience to emergency services but also save critical time, he said. The minister said maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at toll plazas will continue as usual.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates FIR against Congress MLA in Puducherry for violating lockdown orders A complaint was filed against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It has been alleged that Kumar was distributing bags containing vegetables to a gathering of more than 200 people near his residence in Nellithope. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory till 31 March.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Confirmed cases tops 600 A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the number of cases was 519. The toll due to the virus increased to 10 with another fatality being reported from Maharashtra, according to official data.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Indian indices opened on positive note on Thursday with Nifty above 8,400 level. The Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71, while the Nifty up 53.85 points or 0.65 percent at 8371.70.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.

A three-year-old is among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, health officials said. The boy recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.

Amid the worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that a nationwide shurdown, which is being implemented by India and many other countries to curb the fast-spreading virus, will not be enough to eradicate the pandemic.

"To slow the spread of Covid-19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the novel coronavirus. You have created a second window of opportunity," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the number of cases was 519.

The death toll due to the virus increased to 10 with another fatality being reported from Maharashtra, according to official data.

Madhya Pradesh reported its first coronavirus death, a woman who succumbed to viral infection, an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

However, in what may be seen as some reassuring news, joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal told CNN-News18 that no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in India yet.

State-wise figures

In its updated figures at 6.45 pm on Wednesday, the ministry stated that Maharashtra has reported three deaths and one death each was reported from Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

The ministry said Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 128, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala which has recorded 109 cases, including eight foreign nationals.

Karnataka has reported 41 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Gujarat rose to 38, including one foreigner.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 37, including a foreigner. The number of cases in Rajasthan increased to 36, including two foreigners, while the positive cases in Telangana stood at 35, including 10 foreigners.

Cases in Delhi rose to 31, including one foreigner.

Punjab reported 29 cases while In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 14 cases, Ladakh has 13, while Tamil Nadu has reported 18 cases, including two foreigners.

West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have nine cases each.

Chandigarh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, have reported seven cases each so far.

Uttarakhand has four cases, including one foreigner. Bihar also has four cases.

There are three cases in Himachal Pradesh while there are two cases in Odisha. Puducherry, Mizoram, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

People in white coats like God, says Modi

Narendra Modi, noting reports of doctors facing discrimination for treating coronavirus patients in several parts of the country, said that he is very pained with the discriminatory behaviour against the staff of essential services. Warning against discrimination, he said that "people in white coats and doctors are like God right now, they are protecting us".

"I appeal to all the citizens, if you notice any incident where professionals, such as doctors and nurses, are ill-treated then you should take an initiative to make such people (those who are ill-treating healthcare professionals) understand that they are wrong. I have told Home Ministry and DGPs to take strict action against those who are not supporting or not co-operating with doctors, nurses and other professionals who are serving us in this critical time," Modi said in his address to the citizens of Varanasi on Wednesday.

संकट की इस घड़ी में अस्पतालों में सफेद कपड़ों में दिख रहे डॉक्टर-नर्स, ईश्वर का ही रूप हैं। खुद को खतरे में डालकर ये हमें बचा रहे हैं। इनके साथ बुरा बर्ताव होता दिखे तो आप वहां जाकर लोगों को समझाएं। डॉक्टर, नर्स, मेडिकल स्टाफ जिंदगी बचाते हैं और हम उनका ऋण कभी नहीं उतार सकते। pic.twitter.com/XGTKx1V2yA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

In a similar vein, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Some landlords are threatening to evict doctors/nurses from their houses. They're saying they'll (medical personnel) spread the coronavirus. It won't be tolerated. God forbid, if someone gets infected from your house then they, and no one else, will come to your rescue...."

States announce relief measures for underprivileged

Newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced an aid of Rs 1,000 for labourers in the unorganised sector.

He also announced that beneficiaries of the social security pension scheme, widow pension, old-age pension and destitute pension schemes will get two months' pension in advance.

Labourers in the unorganised sector will be given financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each through the Sannirman Karmkar Mandal, said Chouhan who took over as chief minister two days ago.

Further, an advance of Rs 2,000 per family would be provided to members of the Shariya, Baiga, and Bhariya tribal communities, he said.

As schools are closed, some 65.91 lakh students do not get mid-day meals at school. Therefore, Rs 155 would be transferred into the bank account of each primary school student and Rs 232 in the account of each middle-school student, adding up to an aid of total of Rs 156.15 crore, he said.

The Kerala government is planning to come up with 'community kitchen' to cater food to the needy, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state is also going to come up with 1,000 restaurants that will provide home delivery of food at a subsidised rate.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Kerala chief minister said that the local self government institutions would ensure the supply of food items to those affected by the lockdown so that there is no starvation in the state.

"We expect people to cooperate and stay where they are as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They should not violate the conditions enforced during the quarantine," he said.

The state cabinet had decided to come out with the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister tweeted, "Kerala has taken extensive measures to ensure that no one will starve during the lockdown. Will be implemented through Local Self Governments, ward-level committees, and volunteer."

Pakistan suspends domestic flights

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Pakistan, the government suspended all domestic flight operations until 2 April to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after the country reported nearly 1,000 cases from the COVID-19 infection, authorities said on Wednesday.

The nationwide tally of the COVID-19 patients has soared to 990 with 410 cases in Sindh; 110 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 78 in K-P; 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 15 in Islamabad; and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, The Express Tribune reported.

The National Disaster Management Authority has said that so far seven people have died due to the novel coronavirus and 18 recovered.

Meanwhile, Spain deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. "She had tested negative in previous tests, the statement said, but doctors didn't think those provided conclusive data. Calvo is receiving medical treatment and progressing favorably, the statement said. She's in quarantine at a hospital," CNN reported.

Spain recorded the world’s second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths after 738 more reportedly died on Wednesday, the country's deadliest toll in one day, according to AP.

With 3,434 coronavirus patients dead, Spain surpassed China’s death toll of 3,285. Italy still has the most deaths of any nation in the world with 6,820. Infections in Spain also rose 20 percent from a day earlier to 47,610.

Meanwhile, in Britain, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The palace says he has mild symptoms.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 09:50:57 IST

Tags : Corona Cases In Gujarat, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona Gujarat, Corona In Gujarat, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Case In India, Coronavirus Cases In World, Coronavirus Gujarat, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Gujarat, Coronavirus In India Latest News, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In World, Coronavirus India, Health Ministry, ICMR, India Lockdown, Lockdown, Lockdown Coronavirus, Narendra Modi, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker