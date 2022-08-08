Sindhu has been in terrific form at the CWG 2022, having won all her matches so far, including the mixed team event where India won silver, and will now aim to clinch her third successive singles medal at the quadrennial event.

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist PV Sindhu is set to lock horns with Michelle Li of Canada in the gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, rode on her technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to assure herself of at least a silver medal.

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad had too many weapons in her arsenal, however, she still had to work hard to reach her second successive women's singles final. In 2018, Sindhu had lost to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the final.

It is worth noting that, Sindhu has defeated Li on both occasions they have played this year and the Indian shuttler boasts of an impressive 8-2 head-to-head record over the Canadian.

Here's everything you need to know about the PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li gold medal match:

When will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li women’s singles badminton gold medal match be played?

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li women’s singles badminton gold medal match will be played on 8th August, 2022 (Monday).

Where will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li women’s singles badminton gold medal match be played?

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li women’s singles badminton gold medal match will be played in Birmingham.

What time will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li women’s singles badminton gold medal match start?

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li women’s singles badminton gold medal will start at 1:20 pm IST.

How can I watch PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li women’s singles badminton gold medal match LIVE?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li women’s singles badminton gold medal match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow Firstpost.com for live updates.

