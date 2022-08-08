Australia have won all the gold medals in men's hockey since the sport was introduced at the Commonwealth Games in 1998, and the Manpreet Singh-led Indian team will hope to end their dominance come Monday

History beckons the Indian men's hockey team as it looks to end Australia's dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece on Monday.

Notably, India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best they could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998.

In contrast, world No 1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date. So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and they will have to play out of their skin to achieve the elusive feat.

But the historic gold in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years have instilled a high level of self-belief among the Indian players.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won't like to miss such an opportunity.

But to achieve that, the Indians will have to improve on all counts as the Australians won't miss out to pounce on any lapse from their opponents.

Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and hosts England to reach the final.

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the gold medal match:

When will India vs Australia men’s hockey gold medal match be played?

India vs Australia men’s hockey gold medal match will be played on 8 August, 2022 (Monday).

Where will India vs Australia men’s hockey gold medal match be played?

India vs Australia men’s hockey gold medal match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs Australia men’s hockey gold medal match start?

India vs Australia men’s hockey gold medal match will begin at 5.00 pm IST.

How can I watch India vs Australia men’s hockey gold medal match LIVE?

The India vs Australia men’s hockey gold medal match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow Firstpost.com for live updates.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.