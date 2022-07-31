India opened their account at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with medals for weightlifters Mirabai Chanu, Sanket Sargar and Gururaja.

Birmingham: Mirabai Chanu was ahead of the rest of the pack even before she had stepped up to the mat in the Women's 49kg category of weightlifting on Saturday. She set a target of 80kg to start her snatch attempt - at least eight kilos clear of the rest. By the time she stepped up to make her first lift, the 2018 Games gold medallist had increased her aim to 84kg - no one had managed more than 72 kgs.

With a best of 88kg in snatch, in her second lift, she had shattered the Commonwealth Games record, the Games record and equalled her National record in snatch. If she came in an overwhelming favourite for the gold, the snatch made clear why. It also made clear India were headed towards their first gold medal in Birmingham.

In the end, Chanu posted a Games record 113kg in the Clean & Jerk as well and had the job done with the first lift. Eventually, her total of 201kg also proved to be a Games Record.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist was expected to land the gold medal once again in CWG but the magnitude of win became the exciting part. The next best was Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa who registered 172kg (76kg+96kg) - a gigantic 29kg behind.

It was a day for the lifters as Sanket Sargar won India's first medal of the Games by clinching silver medal in the Men's 55kg category. And it could well have been gold for the 21-year-old as he finished just a kilo short of first-placed Mohamad Aniq of Malaysia. He managed a total lift of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish.

It was a dramatic moment with Sargar injuring his right elbow while trying to lift 139kg in his second clean and jerk attempt. It is a massive moment for the Sangli, Maharashtra native who was managing a 'paan shop' with his father.

Later, Gururaja Poojary, silver medallist in Gold Coast, finished third in Men's 61kg while going neck-and-neck with Canada's Youri Simard. It was a successful switch for the lifter to an Olympic weight category having competed in 56kg in 2018.

Gururaja was required to lift 151kg in his third and final clean & jerk attempt to fend off the challenge of Simard.

Disappointment for female paddlers

India women's team, the defending champions, outclassed Guyana 3-0 in the group stage contest but were found out in the quarter-finals. Facing Malaysia, Manika Batra looked shaky in both her singles matches - winning one and losing another.

National champion Sreeja Akula gave India a 2-1 lead but the Malaysian team roared back in dramatic fashion.

Batra was trounced by 19-year-old leftie Karen Lyne and with tie on the line, an inexperienced Reeth Tennison couldn't keep her composure to lose the fifth game against Ying Ho.

The men progressed to the quarters by beating Northern Ireland 3-0.

Perfect start for Hussamuddin, Lovlina

2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin progressed into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's featherweight (57kg) after beating Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in an unanimous verdict.

Progressing by a similar margin was Lovlina Borgohain. She had dominated news in the past week by her plea to have her coach with her even if it came at the cost of the other support staff members. She had no trouble beating New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson with all judges ruling in her favour.

Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals. Borgohain has Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarter-final.

Easy day for shuttlers

With relatively easy opponents in the group stage, India mixed team had no trouble thumping Sri Lanka and Australia 5-0. By fielding Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, India made clear they meant business.

To justify the strength of the squad, India shuffled things around to face Sri Lanka with Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy teaming up.

Elsewhere across the Games, Nitendra Singh Rawat finished 12th in the men's marathon race. The 35-year-old Rawat clocked 2 hour 19 minutes and 22 seconds in the race won by Uganda's Victor Kiplangat (2:10:55).

In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal made their experience count in progressing in the singles competitions. But it was curtains for 14-year-old Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Abhay Singh.

