India women’s cricket team and men’s hockey team also ensured a place in the finals after beating England and South Africa respectively. Indian shuttlers as well made it to the semi-finals.

Indian athletes ensured a medal rush on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as they won as many as 14 medals in different events and the tally rose to 40.

India have strengthened their number 5 position behind New Zealand with a difference of four gold medals from sixth-ranked Nigeria with nine gold medals.

Wrestlers were again the star attraction of the day with Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen Kumar bagging gold. Bhavina Patel also won a gold in para table tennis.

Besides the four golds, India won three silver, and seven bronze medals on Day 9.

Avinash Sable’s record-making silver

Avinash Sable created history as he won a silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase. He became the first non-Kenyan in the last six CWG editions to win a medal in the event.

Sable, clocking 8.11.20 minutes, also made a national record at the Alexander Stadium.

Terrific finish to the 3,000m steeplechase race. Sable challenging Kibiwot right till the end, finished second with National Record time of 8.11.20. first time after six #CommonwealthGames editions that a non-Kenyan athlete will stand on podium in this event

Wrestling medal rush

Indian wrestlers continued their medal heist on Day 9 as Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), and Naveen Kumar (74kg) added three gold medals. India also won three bronze medals with Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Deepak Nehra (97kg), and Pooja Sihag (76kg) winning their respective bouts.

Priyanka Goswami’s personal best

Race walker Priyanka Goswami gave India another track and field event medal as she clocked a personal best time of 43.38.82 minutes in Women’s 10,000m race walking.

Goswami bagged a silver medal, which is India’s first medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

Bhavina Patel’s para table tennis gold

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel crowded the podium with Indian players as they won gold medal and bronze medal respectively in the women’s singles classes 3-5.

Bhavina won 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in the final against Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi. Sonal defeated England’s Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the third place play-off.

India women reach cricket final

India ensured a place in the final of women’s cricket after beating England in a nail-biting thriller. Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant 61 with the bat before bowlers and fielders choked the English batters who seemed to be cruising away towards the target at one stage.

