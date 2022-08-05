Commonwealth Games: Watch | Top 5 India moments from CWG Day 7 as Sudhir and Sreeshankar make history
In another successful day for India, the men’s hockey team reached the semi-finals after finishing at the top of their group and badminton singles players dominated the court.
India ended up winning two medals on day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, during late hours of the day after what seemed to be like a medal-less day for the majority of the time.
Murali Sreeshankar won a silver medal in long jump, while Sudhir claimed gold in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Here are the top five moments from day seven.
Sudhir’s gold medal in para powerlifting
Sudhir claimed India's only gold medal, late on Day 7 in the men's heavyweight category of para powerlifting. This is India's first gold in the event history at CWG.
Sudhir lifted 212kg in his second attempt to gather 134.5 points and registered a new CWG record. He opened India's para sports medal account at the ongoing quadrennial event.
The para games have been scheduled alongside the regular matches in Birmingham as against previous events when para games would be held subsequent to the regular events.
Sudhir lifted 212 kg in Para Power lifting and set new Games record to win Gold Medal for India!
A Hearty Congratulations Sudhir !! #ParaPowerlifting #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/teAXnWpe0W
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2022
Murali Sreeshankar’s track and field silver
Murali Sreeshankar clinched a silver in the men's long jump event with an 8.08m jump in his fifth attempt. He finished second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas. Sreeshankar is the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump.
Nairn and Sreeshankar tied at 8.08m best jump, but Nairn’s second best of 7.98m was better than Sreeshankar's 7.84m. Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa won the bronze medal with a jump of 8.06m.
Interestingly, Sreeshankar was out of medal contention until his fifth jump but the 8.08m jump put him in second position.
Muhammed Anees Yahiya finished fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.
The First Medal of the Day
Murali Sreeshankar wins the first medal of the day with his win and takes India to a medal count of 19 in #CWG2022 #BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara #B2022 #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/dcbAFO0Wgu
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 4, 2022
India men’s hockey team topped the group
India defeated Wales in their last league match 4-1 on the back of a Harmanpreet hat-trick. With the win, India comfortably finished on the top of group without a single defeat. India had a superb goal difference of +22. England despite of beating Canada 11-2 in their last league match, could not overtake India.
India will now face South Africa in the semi-finals on 6 August, Saturday.
Hima Das wins her 200m heat
In another good performance in the track and field events, 400m specialist Hima Das topped her heat in the 200m event with a timing of 23.42s and made an automatic qualification to the semi-finals.
However, the semi-finals will be a tough fight as at least six athletes finished with a better time than Hima in other heats.
Make Way for the @HimaDas8 up the Women's 200m Heat, finishing with a timing of . to seal direct qualification to #BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara #HimaDas #CWG2022 #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega #B2022 pic.twitter.com/1Fel5vdzh1
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 4, 2022
Multiple boxing medals assured
Seven Indian boxers have made it to the semi-finals, assuring seven more medals at the Games.
Amit Panghal reached the flyweight category semi-finals after a unanimous 5-0 win over Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan.
Jasmine in the women’s lightweight category (4-1), and Sagar in the super heavyweight category (5-0) also won their bouts after beating their opponents Troy Garton (New Zealand) and Keddy Evans Agnes (Seychelles) respectively.
Rohit Tokas also booked his place in the semi-finals after defeating Niue's Xavier Mata'afa-Ikinofo in a one-sided contest.
Punching 'em down and cruising into the final 4️⃣
Entering the semis after a one-sided affair in the quarters, Rohit Tokas' will now be on #BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega #B2022 #RohitTokas pic.twitter.com/pp23l6JTNf
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 4, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Commonwealth Games: India women's hockey team goes down 1-3 to England
After wins over Ghana and Wales, India women's hockey team lost 1-3 to England in the group fixture of Commonwealth Games.
India vs England Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games Highlights: India lose 1-3 to England
India vs England Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG.
India vs Australia hockey semifinal CWG: When and where to watch Ind vs Aus, live streaming, time in IST, TV channel
IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey Semi-final Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast of the women’s hockey semi-final between India and Australia.