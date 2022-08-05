In another successful day for India, the men’s hockey team reached the semi-finals after finishing at the top of their group and badminton singles players dominated the court.

India ended up winning two medals on day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, during late hours of the day after what seemed to be like a medal-less day for the majority of the time.

Murali Sreeshankar won a silver medal in long jump, while Sudhir claimed gold in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting.

Here are the top five moments from day seven.

Sudhir’s gold medal in para powerlifting

Sudhir claimed India's only gold medal, late on Day 7 in the men's heavyweight category of para powerlifting. This is India's first gold in the event history at CWG.

Sudhir lifted 212kg in his second attempt to gather 134.5 points and registered a new CWG record. He opened India's para sports medal account at the ongoing quadrennial event.

The para games have been scheduled alongside the regular matches in Birmingham as against previous events when para games would be held subsequent to the regular events.

Sudhir lifted 212 kg in Para Power lifting and set new Games record to win Gold Medal for India! A Hearty Congratulations Sudhir !!

Murali Sreeshankar’s track and field silver

Murali Sreeshankar clinched a silver in the men's long jump event with an 8.08m jump in his fifth attempt. He finished second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas. Sreeshankar is the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump.

Nairn and Sreeshankar tied at 8.08m best jump, but Nairn’s second best of 7.98m was better than Sreeshankar's 7.84m. Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa won the bronze medal with a jump of 8.06m.

Interestingly, Sreeshankar was out of medal contention until his fifth jump but the 8.08m jump put him in second position.

Muhammed Anees Yahiya finished fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

The First Medal of the Day Murali Sreeshankar wins the first medal of the day with his win and takes India to a medal count of 19 in #CWG2022

India men’s hockey team topped the group

India defeated Wales in their last league match 4-1 on the back of a Harmanpreet hat-trick. With the win, India comfortably finished on the top of group without a single defeat. India had a superb goal difference of +22. England despite of beating Canada 11-2 in their last league match, could not overtake India.

India will now face South Africa in the semi-finals on 6 August, Saturday.

Hima Das wins her 200m heat

In another good performance in the track and field events, 400m specialist Hima Das topped her heat in the 200m event with a timing of 23.42s and made an automatic qualification to the semi-finals.

However, the semi-finals will be a tough fight as at least six athletes finished with a better time than Hima in other heats.

Multiple boxing medals assured

Seven Indian boxers have made it to the semi-finals, assuring seven more medals at the Games.

Amit Panghal reached the flyweight category semi-finals after a unanimous 5-0 win over Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan.

Jasmine in the women’s lightweight category (4-1), and Sagar in the super heavyweight category (5-0) also won their bouts after beating their opponents Troy Garton (New Zealand) and Keddy Evans Agnes (Seychelles) respectively.

Rohit Tokas also booked his place in the semi-finals after defeating Niue's Xavier Mata'afa-Ikinofo in a one-sided contest.

Punching 'em down and cruising into the final 4️⃣ Entering the semis after a one-sided affair in the quarters, Rohit Tokas' will now be on

