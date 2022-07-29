Shiva Thapa moves to the Round of 16, to fight next on Saturday.

Birmingham: Boxer Shiva Thapa outclassed an inexperienced Pakistani opponent Suleman Baloch in his opening bout at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

Thapa was dominant throughout the bout and thrashed Baloch 5-0 on points with all judges awarding the contest to the more-experienced Indian in the Light Welter category.

Baloch had one point deducted as he was warned in the second round of the match. Thapa on the other hand, looked calm and composed despite of the tension of the match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Thapa now moves to the round of 16 and will face Scotland’s Reese Lynch on 30 July.

