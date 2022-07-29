Commonwealth Games: Shiva Thapa outclasses Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in opening bout
Shiva Thapa moves to the Round of 16, to fight next on Saturday.
Birmingham: Boxer Shiva Thapa outclassed an inexperienced Pakistani opponent Suleman Baloch in his opening bout at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.
Thapa was dominant throughout the bout and thrashed Baloch 5-0 on points with all judges awarding the contest to the more-experienced Indian in the Light Welter category.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Baloch had one point deducted as he was warned in the second round of the match. Thapa on the other hand, looked calm and composed despite of the tension of the match against arch-rivals Pakistan.
.@shivathapa advances to R16
Former Asiad gold winner gets off to a strong start to his #CWG2022 campaign with a dominating 5️⃣-0️⃣win against Baloch Suleman of .
Kudos on the win!
#Commonwealthgames
#B2022
#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0 pic.twitter.com/IVyKWqUzz5
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 29, 2022
Thapa now moves to the round of 16 and will face Scotland’s Reese Lynch on 30 July.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India at CWG 2022: After two surgeries in two years, Sanjeet Kumar chases maiden Games success
Heavyweight boxer Sanjeet Kumar’s amateur boxing career took a turn for good last year when he claimed India’s second Asian Championship gold medal stunning 2016 Olympic silver medallist Vassiliy Levit in the 91kg category.
India at CWG 2022: Jaismine Lamboria's journey from Bhiwani to Birmingham
From training with male boxers to the struggle post COVID-19, Jaismine Lamboria has seen it all and wants to go all the way at upcoming Commonwealth Games.