With a Games record score of 134.5 points, Sudhir won India's first-ever gold medal in para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games.

Para powerlifter Sudhir clinched the gold medal in the men’s heavyweight final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with the best weight of 212kg on Thursday.

Sudhir won India’s first gold in para powerlifting at Commonwealth Games. He defeated Nigeria’s Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) by 0.9 points as his final score read a Games record 134.5 points for the gold.

Sudhir started his event with a successful attempt of a 208kg lift without breaking a sweat, scoring 132.0 points. In his second attempt, he improved his last attempt and lifted 212kg successfully, scoring 134.5 points.

In the third and last attempt, he failed to lift 217kg but clinched the gold medal with 134.5 points.

Earlier in the day, Indian para powerlifters failed to win a medal. Manpreet Kaur started with a successful lift of 87kg, scoring 88.6 points in her first attempt. In the second attempt, she lifted 88kg, scoring 89.6 points. In the last attempt, she failed to lift 90kg.

Para-Powerlifter Sakina Khatun failed to lift 90kg in her first attempt. Khatun successfully lifted 90kg in her second attempt, scoring 87.5 points.

The pair finished just outside the podium places with totals of 89.6 Kg and 87.5 Kg. India’s Manpreet Kaur and Sakina Khatun finish 4th and 5th respectively.

In the men’s category, Parmjeet Kumar started his event with a failed attempt of a 165kg lift. The Indian lifter was again unsuccessful to lift 165kg. Even in his last attempt, he failed to lift, thus ending the event at the bottom of the table.

Here's how Twitter reacted after Sudhir's history-making gold win:

A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/6V2mXZsEma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

India's Sudhir wins 1st ever gold medal in Para Powerlifting at #CommonwealthGames. pic.twitter.com/mspPzzIoSw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

HISTORIC GOLD FOR INDIA Asian Para-Games Bronze medalist, #Sudhir wins 's 1st ever GOLD medal in Para-Powerlifting at #CommonwealthGames with a Games Record to his name Sudhir wins his maiden in Men's Heavyweight with 134.5 points (GR) at CWG#Cheer4India

1/1 pic.twitter.com/cBasuHichz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022

Congratulations to Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para-powerlifting in #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and dedication has brought you the medal and glory for India. May you shine in your future endeavours. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2022

Sudhir lifted 212 kg in Para Power lifting and set new Games record to win Gold Medal for India! A Hearty Congratulations Sudhir !! #ParaPowerlifting #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/teAXnWpe0W — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2022

Congratulations to Sudhir for creating history by winning India's first ever Gold medal in Para-Powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/A8bqXlOrw4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2022

Bahot badhiya Sudhir bhai! Congratulations for the Gold medal and new Games Record https://t.co/Tpg4AC1qZW — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 4, 2022

What a historic day in India!

Congratulations #Sudhir on winning India's first ever Gold Medal in Para-Powerlifiting at #CommonWealthGames. He lifted a max. weight of 215 kg !!

It's an impressive feat and the whole country is proud of his record - breaking performance.#CWG22 pic.twitter.com/c7poAvuiRy — Kartik Sharma (@Kartiksharmamp) August 5, 2022

Spectacular Sudhir! You have made India super proud by winning our 1st ever Gold medal in para-powerlifting and you did it by breaking the #CommonwealthGames record too. Congratulations for an incredible achievement! #CWG2022 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NjGoU5dc9f — Anjali Bhagwat OLY (@Anjali__Bhagwat) August 5, 2022

With ANI inputs

