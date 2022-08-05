CWG 2022 India Day 8 complete schedule, time in IST: India vs Australia hockey semi-final, shuttlers, wrestlers in focus
India's women's hockey team will be up against Australia in the semi-final match
India's women's hockey team will be up against Australia in the semi-final match while Hima Das will be featuring in the Women's 200m semi-final. Apart from this, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth will be playing the women's singles and men's singles Round of 16 matches respectively.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Check out the full schedule on Indian athletes/teams on Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham:
Athletics and Para Athletics
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM
Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM
Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday
Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM
Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)
Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand
Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu
Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap
Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth
Lawn Bowls
Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM
Squash
Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM
Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM
Hockey
Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal
Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia
Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia
Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik
Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran
Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik
With inputs from PTI
