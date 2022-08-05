India's women's hockey team will be up against Australia in the semi-final match

India's women's hockey team will be up against Australia in the semi-final match while Hima Das will be featuring in the Women's 200m semi-final. Apart from this, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth will be playing the women's singles and men's singles Round of 16 matches respectively.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Check out the full schedule on Indian athletes/teams on Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham:

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls

Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM

Squash

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

Hockey

Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.