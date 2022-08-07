Commonwealth Games: It was raining medals for India on Day 9. In total, India won four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals on Day 9 of the 2022 CWG.

It was raining medals for India on Day 9 (6 August) of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games as the overall tally reached 40. On Saturday, India won a total of 14 medals with wrestlers Ravi Kumar, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Kumar clinching gold in their respective categories. Bhavina Patel won gold in para table tennis. Medals also came in lawn bowls, boxing and athletics.

Athletics history

He may not have won gold but the day undoubtedly belonged to Avinash Sable as he won silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, a race that has traditionally seen three Kenyans on the podium. Sensational Sable was at it again with a personal best time of 8:11:20 mins to set the Alexander Stadium alight. Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot cliched gold with 8:11:15.

Also winning silver was Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 10k walk, also with a personal best time of 43:38:83 mins. Australian Jemima Montang won gold with 42:34:30 mins.

Wrestling medal rush

Three gold medals came in wrestling on Day 9 as Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen won gold in men's 57 kg, women's 53 kg and men's 74 kg categories respectively.

Pooja Gehlot also won a bronze, beating Scotland’s Christelle Letchidjio 12-2 in a women’s freestyle 50kg. Deepak Nehra and Pooja Sihag won bronze medals.

Gold in para table tennis

Bhavina Patel won gold in women’s singles classes 3-5 after winning 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 victory over Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final. Sonalben Patel clinched silver by outclassingEngland’s Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the women’s singles classes 3-5.

India's Raj Aravindan Alagar, however, lost his men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal match 3-11, 6-11, 9-11 to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle.

Lawn bowls silver

India won their second lawn bowls medal of the Games, this time a silver in the men’s fours after the historic gold in the women’s fours. Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Navneet Singh and Sunil Bahadur went down 5-18 to the Northern Ireland quartet of Sam Barkely, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh after 14-ends.

Bronze in boxing

Gemma Richardson of England came through a winner on points (3-2) against Jaismine in the 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) semis in women’s boxing, however, the Indian won bronze.

Mohammed Hussam Uddin suffered a 4-1 defeat against Ghana's Joseph Commey and settled for a bronze medal in the men's 53kg-57kg (Featherweight) event. Rohit Tokas also won bronze after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Zambia’s Stephen Zimba in the semifinal bout of the 63kg-67kg (Welterweight) event.

Finals made

The Indian men's hockey team secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over South Africa to reach the final. Abhishek (20th minute), Mandeep Singh (28th) and Jugraj Singh (58th) scored for India, while South Africa's goals came from Ryan Julius (33rd) and Mustapha Cassiem (59th). They will play Australia in the final.

The Indian women’s cricket team ensured that they come away with a medal from the discipline’s first appearance at the Games, beating England in the semi-finals by four runs. Smriti Mandhana starred with a 61 in India’s total of 164 in 20 overs. In reply, England finished with 160 for 6 after their allocated 20 overs, with as many as three run-outs in their innings.

Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and Simi also made it through to the final of the women’s 4*400 relay after they finished second in the semis to Jamaica with a time of 44.45 secs.

In Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran made the finals of the men’s doubles competition with a 3-2 win over Australians Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu. The scores read 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-1 and 11-8.

The Indian veteran then partnered Sreeja Akula to make his third final of the Games with a 3-2 semi-final win over Australia’s Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee in the mixed doubles. The scores read 11-9, 11-8, 9-11,12-14, 11-7.

A total of four boxers also made it to the final round. Nitu first in the women’s 48kg, when the referee had to stop the semi-final contest against Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon. Then it was Amit Panghal in the men’s 48kg-51kg (Light Flyweight) who also made it to the gold medal bout with a unanimous 5-0 points verdict over Patrich Chinyemba of Zambia.

Followed by world champion Nikhat Zareen snuffed out Stubley Alfia of England with another 5-0 win in the semis of the women’s Light Flyweight category. Finally, Sagar won his Super Heavyweight semi-finals bout 5-0 against Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Onyekwere.

Other results of day nine

In Squash, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar went down to Ng Yow and Yuen Wern of Malaysia 8-11, 8-11 in the men’s doubles quarters.

World champions Saurav Ghosal and Deepika Pallikal also lost in the semis. Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand beat them 11-7, 11-4.

In Para Athletic Women's F55-57 Shot Put – Final, Sharmila was fourth with a personal best 8.43, Poonam Sharma finished seventh with 7.07 and Santosh scored 6.53 for eighth place.

In Table Tennis Manika Batra and Diya Chitale beat Oumehani Hosenally and Jalim Nandeshwaree of Mauritius 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-3) to move to the quarters but then lost out to the Welsh pair of Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in the quarters, crashing out 7-11, 6-11, 13-11, 10-12

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison were also through to quarters of women’s doubles with a 3-0 verdict over Anna Chloe and Lara Whitton of Wales. The scores read 11-7, 11-4, 11-3. However, they too were up against it in the quarters against Singapore’s Wong Xin Ru and Jingyi Zhou going down 14-16, 11-13, 11-6, 8-11 in the end.

Sharath Kamal beat Quek Yong Izaac of Singapore in the men’s singles quarters 4-0. The game break up read 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7. Sathiyan was next to the semis, a 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 10-12, 11-9 victor over Sam Walker of England.

Sanil Shetty however went down to England’s Liam Pitchford in five games 11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 8-11 and 4-11.

Singapore’s Feng Tianwei put paid to Sreeja Akula’s hopes of reaching the women’s final with 4-3 victory over the Indian. The scores read 11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10 in the Singaporean’s favour.

India suffered a reverse in the women’s singles Badminton when Akarshi Kashyap went down to the experienced Scot Kirsty Gilmour 0-2. Kirsty won 21-10, 21-7.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty defeated Australia’s Jacob Schueler and Nathan Tang in the men's doubles quarterfinal 21-9, 21-11.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela defeated Jamaica's Tahlia Richardson and Katherine Wynter 21-8, 21-6 in the women's doubles quarterfinal.

In singles, PV Sindhu advances to the semifinal by beating Singapore's Goh Jin Wei 19-21, 21-14, 21-18.

