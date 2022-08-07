CWG 2022 India Day 10 complete schedule, time in IST: Boxers aim for gold, India vs Australia cricket final and more
The India women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur take on T20 world champions Australia in the final at Edgbaston, while the India women are also in action against New Zealand in the hockey bronze medal match.
Day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham witnessed an eventful turn of events for India, with wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya winning India's 10th gold medal, and the fourth in wrestling at CWG this year.
Para paddler Bhavina Patel later added another gold for India, taking the country's tally to 13 so far at the Games.
The Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh enjoyed a memorable outing against South Africa in the semi-finals, beating them 3-2 to reach the final, to be played on Monday (8 August).
Sunday will be another action-packed day as far as Indian athletes and teams are concerned. The India women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur take on T20 world champions Australia in the final at Edgbaston, while the India women are also in action against New Zealand in the hockey bronze medal match.
More gold medals will be at stake for India when boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu and Nikhat Zareen compete in their respective finals.
Here's the complete India schedule for Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Athletics and Para athletics
Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm
Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm
Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm
Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)
Badminton
Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm
Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm
Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm
Boxing
Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm
Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm
Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm
Cricket
Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm
Hockey
Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm
Squash
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm
Table tennis and para table tennis
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm
Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday).
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Commonwealth Games: India’s medal tally rises to nine; badminton and table tennis teams reach final
India took their medal tally to nine from six on Day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav winnings judo medals, while Harjinder Kaur bagged another weightlifting medal for the nation.
Commonwealth Games: Watch | Top 5 India moments from CWG Day 4 as medal tally rises to nine
It was another memorable day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday as they clinched three more medals to take their tally to nine. We take a look at the top five moments.
CWG 2022 India Day 5 complete schedule, time in IST: India badminton, TT and lawn bowls teams to play for gold
Check out India's full schedule for Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Also check out all the events, streaming updates, timings in IST.