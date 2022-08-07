The India women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur take on T20 world champions Australia in the final at Edgbaston, while the India women are also in action against New Zealand in the hockey bronze medal match.

Day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham witnessed an eventful turn of events for India, with wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya winning India's 10th gold medal, and the fourth in wrestling at CWG this year.

Para paddler Bhavina Patel later added another gold for India, taking the country's tally to 13 so far at the Games.

The Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh enjoyed a memorable outing against South Africa in the semi-finals, beating them 3-2 to reach the final, to be played on Monday (8 August).

More gold medals will be at stake for India when boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu and Nikhat Zareen compete in their respective finals.

Here's the complete India schedule for Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Athletics and Para athletics

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm

Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

Badminton

Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm

Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm

Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm

Boxing

Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm

Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm

Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm

Cricket

Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm

Hockey

Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm

Squash

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm

Table tennis and para table tennis

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday).

