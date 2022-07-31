India were completely dominant as Bangladesh could never cross the eight-point mark throughout the match. All the three matches were completed within a span of 50 minutes.

India men’s table tennis team have made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Bangladesh 3-0 in the group match.

India thrashed Bangladesh as they won the quarter-finals without dropping a single game. India were completely dominant as Bangladesh could never cross the eight-point mark throughout the match. All the three matches were completed within a span of 50 minutes.

The team of Harmit Desai and G Sathiyan won the doubles match 3-0 to start the contest. Sharath Kamal then defeated Mohammed Sabbir 3-0, before G Sathiyan came to the table again and won 3-0 against Mohutasin Ridoy.

The Men’s team had finished first in Group C after winning all the three matches against Singapore, Barbados, and Northern Ireland.

News Flash: CWG: Table Tennis | Defending Champions India sail into Semis of Men's Team event with 3-0 win over Bangladesh.

👉 India will take on Nigeria in Semis tomorrow at 2330 hrs IST. #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/huQCWOkG8u — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2022

Earlier on day two, India women’s team was knocked out of the competition after losing 2-3 in a nail biting contest against Malaysia.

The men’s team will face Nigeria in the semi-finals on 1 August, Monday.

