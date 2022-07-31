Commonwealth Games: India men's Table Tennis team dominate Bangladesh, reach semi-finals
India were completely dominant as Bangladesh could never cross the eight-point mark throughout the match. All the three matches were completed within a span of 50 minutes.
India men’s table tennis team have made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Bangladesh 3-0 in the group match.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
India thrashed Bangladesh as they won the quarter-finals without dropping a single game. India were completely dominant as Bangladesh could never cross the eight-point mark throughout the match. All the three matches were completed within a span of 50 minutes.
The team of Harmit Desai and G Sathiyan won the doubles match 3-0 to start the contest. Sharath Kamal then defeated Mohammed Sabbir 3-0, before G Sathiyan came to the table again and won 3-0 against Mohutasin Ridoy.
The Men’s team had finished first in Group C after winning all the three matches against Singapore, Barbados, and Northern Ireland.
News Flash: CWG: Table Tennis | Defending Champions India sail into Semis of Men's Team event with 3-0 win over Bangladesh.
👉 India will take on Nigeria in Semis tomorrow at 2330 hrs IST. #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/huQCWOkG8u
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2022
Earlier on day two, India women’s team was knocked out of the competition after losing 2-3 in a nail biting contest against Malaysia.
The men’s team will face Nigeria in the semi-finals on 1 August, Monday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Commonwealth Games: India's complete schedule by sport, dates and times
Commonwealth Games schedule: Use this as your daily reckoner for daily India schedule from CWG 2022 in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony Highlights: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh walk with the national flag
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Update: A strong contingent of 215 Indian athletes will take part in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Thursday.
Commonwealth Games: Excitement increases in Birmingham as opening ceremony nears
The Indian fans living in the UK are excited to cheer for Indian stars Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, and hockey teams in the upcoming event and they can't wait for the games to start.