India were behind initially as New Zealand took a lead of 5-0 after end 2, but India fought back into the game strongly to level with the Kiwis.

In a history-making win, the Indian lawn bowls women’s fours team defeated New Zealand to book a berth in the finals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a sport very less known in the country, India beat New Zealand by a scoreline of 16-13 in an intriguing 15-Ends match.

The scores were tied 12-12 after End 13. New Zealand gained a one-point lead in End 14. However, India managed to score four points in the 15th End and sealed the match with a three-point lead.

The feelings after defeating Newzealand and reaching into MAIDEN FINAL . They have done it .Lovely Choubey, Pinki , Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey done it . Rupa Rani was top class . Lawn bowls is one of those core sports in CWG which is there since Hamilton CWG #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/lI4opwuReo — Subham. (@subhsays) August 1, 2022

The team of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani will now face South Africa in the gold medal match on day 5.

Earlier, the women’s team had dominated Norfolk Island in the quarter-final match with a 17-9 scoreline.

Indian men's pair of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur as well defeated England on day 3 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The team which manages to get the bowls closer to the target (a smaller ball), also called 'the Jack', earns points. In the fours format, each team is given eight rolls from one end.

