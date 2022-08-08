With a historic 1-2 finish in the men's triple jump and gold medal rush in boxing, India took their 2022 Commonwealth Games tally to 55.

It was a historic day for India on Sunday as they won 15 medals to take their 2022 Commonwealth Games tally to 55. On Day 10 of the 2022 CWG, India won 5 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals. The highlight of Super Sunday was the historic 1-2 in the men's triple jump, while three gold medals came in boxing.

Overall, India have so far won 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Boxing scoops up the golds

The boxing gold rush for India on day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the host country’s Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women’s 48kg (Minimumweight) category.

Amit Panghal in the men’s 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) division took the same 5-0 route displaying clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald.

World Champion Nikhat Zareen then added another gold for India beating Cary MC Naul of Northern Ireland in yet another 5-0 verdict for the Indians.

Sagar got home silver after suffering a defeat in the final of the Super Heavyweight to Delicious Orie of England.

Commonwealth Games: Results, Medals tally

Historic Indian 1-2 in men’s Triple Jump

In athletics action at the Alexander Stadium, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker made history in the men’s triple jump plotting an Indian 1-2 finish. Eldhose, fresh from his Athletics world championship final exploits, hopped, stepped and jumped 17.03m in his third attempt to clinch gold.

Aboobacker came close to his teammate with a 17.02m in his fifth attempt but that was the best he would go. Ja-Nhai Perinchief of Bermuda stopped an Indian clean sweep of the medals, taking bronze with a best of 16.92m as Praveen Chithravel, the third Indian in the fray, missed out to settle for fourth with 16.89m.

Sandeep Kumar made it seven medals from Athletics with a bronze in the men’s 10k walk. His effort of 38:49:21 was a personal best. Amit however finished 12th in the race.

Then it was Annu Rani’s turn in the women’s Javelin final. She won bronze, India’s eighth Athletics medal, with a throw of 60.00m. Shilpa Rani was seventh with an effort of 54.62m.

In the men's javelin throw, India's DP Manu and Rohit Yadav finished fifth and sixth with best efforts of 82.28m and 82.22m respectively.

The Indian 4*100m women’s relay team finished fifth in the final to miss out on a medal while the Indian 4*100m men’s relay team finished sixth.

Commonwealth Games: Full India schedule for Day 11

Hockey: Indian women wins bronze

India 1 (Salima Tete) v New Zealand 1 (Olivia Merry)

(India 2-1 in shoot-out)

Indian women won a hockey medal at the CWG after 16 years, when they dominated their bronze medal game against New Zealand but eventually won by shoot-out.

India by and large had far more circle penetrations and chances created. They went ahead with under two minutes to go for the second quarter to end, when Salima Tete scored with an audacious reverse scoop.

That would remain the only goal of the game till 18secs to go for finish, when the Kiwis were awarded a penalty stroke for a foot behind the goalkeeper from a melee off a penalty corner. Olivia Merry made no mistake and the game went into a shoot-out.

Megan Hull began confidently for the Kiwis as Sangita missed India’s opener. But then captain Savita came to the fore and pulled-off three saves as the Kiwis missed the next four. Sonika and Navneet Kaur (who was the woman of the match) scored for India as the squad erupted with joy. It was their first CWG bronze in 16 years.

Cricket: India win silver

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co lost a thrilling final by nine runs against Australia in the final at Edgabaston to win silver in cricket.

Badminton: India make three finals

The final surge for India began with PV Sindhu beating Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo 21-19, 21-17 to make the women’s singles finals and ensure her third CWG medal.

India number one Lakshay Sen also reached the men’s singles finals with a 2-1 win over Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh. He won the first game easily 21-10 but Jia hit back to win the second 21-18. Lakshay then showed his class to win the third 21-16 to enter his first CWG final.

All hopes of an all-India final were dashed however when Srikanth Kidambi went down 1-2 in his semi-final to Malaysian Tze Yong NG despite winning the first game. The scores in the Tze’s favour read 13-21, 21-19, 21-10. Kidambi bounced back to win bronze after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18 in the medal match.

India suffered another reverse on the badminton courts when the women’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand tripped 0-2 in their semi-final against Malaysians Pearly Taan Koong Le and Thinnah Muralitharan. The game scores were 21-13, 21-16 in the latter’s favour.

Treesa and Gayatri Gopichand then went on to win their bronze medal match against Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen/Gronya Somerville in straight sets 21-15, 21-18.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty brought good news again making it through to the men’s doubles final with a classy 21-6, 21-15 victory over Chan Peng Soon and Tan Kian Meng of Malaysia.

Table Tennis: Gold for Sharath

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won the mixed doubles gold medal by beating beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

Sharath also reached the men's singles final after beating Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. G Sathiyan lost his semi-finals 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 9-11, 9-11 to second seed Liam Pitchford of England. He will play Drinkhall in the bronze medal match.

In the men’s doubles final the Indian pairing of Sharath and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took on England’s Drinkhall and Pitchford.

They won the first 11-8, but the defending champions came back in the second and third to win 11-8, and 11-3. The Indians levelled at 2-2, winning the fourth 11-7 to take it to the decider. However, it was not to be and the English duo won the fifth 11-4 to defend their title.

Sreeja Akula missed out, going down 3-4, fighting till the end against Australian Liu Yangzi in her bronze medal match. The scores read 11-3, 6-11, 2-11, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9 and 7-11.

Bronze in squash

Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik clinched bronze in mixed doubles with a win against Australia's Cameron Pilley and Donna Lobban by a 11-8 11-4 scoreline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.