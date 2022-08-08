Indian hockey team, four Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, and table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal fight for gold medals in Commonwealth Games Day 11 schedule.

As India's total medal tally crossed beyond 50 on Day 10, we are all set for Day 11, also the final day, of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Day 10 saw Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nitu Ganghas bag gold medals to end India's boxing campaign on a high note while Indian athletics also saw some historic results as triple jump saw two Indians, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, bag the gold and silver medals. Pravin Chitravel came close to winning the bronze and an all-Indian podium but missed the third spot by just 0.3 metres.

Commonwealth Games: Results, Medals tally

The 10km racewalk event also saw national record holder Sandeep Kumar forget his World Championship failure last month with a bronze medal in the 10km racewalk.

A lot happened in badminton as well with PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and men's doubles duo Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy book their slots in the gold medal match for the final day. We take a detailed look at them below:

BADMINTON

Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20 PM

Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10 PM

Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00 PM

HOCKEY

Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00 PM

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35 PM

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25 PM

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.