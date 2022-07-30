Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Mirabai Chanu eyes gold after medals for Sanket, Gururaja

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Mirabai Chanu's 49kg weightlifting final is underway. Weightlifters Sanket Sargar and Gururaja won silver and bronze respectively in weightlifting.

FP Sports July 30, 2022 12:45:14 IST
Mirabai Chanu is favourite to win gold in 49kg weightlifting event. AFP

Highlights

21:29 (ist)

Mirabai Chanu sets records

A Commonwealth Record, Games Record and equalling the National Record for Mirabai Chanu with 88kg lift in Snatch
18:26 (ist)

INDIA WIN BRONZE MEDAL!

After a silver medal, India bag a bronze medal in weightlifting. Gururaja, silver medal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is pushed all the way but comes through to win the bronze this time. 
18:09 (ist)

CWG 2022 Live Day 2 Updates: Table Tennis

India beat Northern Ireland 3-0 as Harmeet Desai comes through 3-2 in a cliffhanger against Owen Cathcart. India top Group 3 having won all three matches. They progress to the quarters
18:01 (ist)

CWG 2022 Live, Day 2 Updates: Weightlifting

GURAJA LIFTS 151KG! In his third and final attempt, Gururaja successfully lifts 151kg in Clean & Jerk and she's posted a combined 269kg. Looks like a bronze medal is assured for India
16:26 (ist)

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: India's Nitendra Singh Rawat finishes 12th in the men's marathon final after clocking 2:19:22.
15:56 (ist)

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: India's Sanket Sargar won SILVER by lifting a total of 248kgs in 55kg men’s weightlifting event. Sanket lost out on a gold by a difference of 1kg. He lifted 113kgs in snatch round and 135kgs in clean and jerk round. 
15:45 (ist)

SILVER FOR INDIA!

India's Sanket Sargar clinches weightlifting silver in men's 55kg event to open the nation's account in Birmingham.
15:32 (ist)

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Weightlifting.


India's Sanket Sargar stays in the gold medal position in the men's 55kg event with a lift of 135kgs in clean and jerk. He leads with a total lift of 248kgs.
15:21 (ist)

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Lawn Bowls update.

India's Tania Choudhury loses to Wales's Laura Daniels 21-10 in the women's singles Round 3 match.
15:14 (ist)

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Table Tennis. 

Manika Batra-led India beat Guyana 3-0 to top Group 2 in women's team event. India had defeated South Africa and Fiji yesterday. The unbeaten Indian side is now through to the quarter-finals. 
14:43 (ist)

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Weightlifting.

Sanket Sargar is in gold medal position after lifting 113kgs in his third attempt. Snatch event is over. Clean and Jerk will start soon.