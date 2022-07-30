Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Mirabai Chanu eyes gold after medals for Sanket, Gururaja
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Mirabai Chanu's 49kg weightlifting final is underway. Weightlifters Sanket Sargar and Gururaja won silver and bronze respectively in weightlifting.
Highlights
Mirabai Chanu sets records
A Commonwealth Record, Games Record and equalling the National Record for Mirabai Chanu with 88kg lift in Snatch
INDIA WIN BRONZE MEDAL!
After a silver medal, India bag a bronze medal in weightlifting. Gururaja, silver medal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is pushed all the way but comes through to win the bronze this time.
CWG 2022 Live Day 2 Updates: Table Tennis
India beat Northern Ireland 3-0 as Harmeet Desai comes through 3-2 in a cliffhanger against Owen Cathcart. India top Group 3 having won all three matches. They progress to the quarters
CWG 2022 Live, Day 2 Updates: Weightlifting
GURAJA LIFTS 151KG! In his third and final attempt, Gururaja successfully lifts 151kg in Clean & Jerk and she's posted a combined 269kg. Looks like a bronze medal is assured for India
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: India's Nitendra Singh Rawat finishes 12th in the men's marathon final after clocking 2:19:22.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: India's Sanket Sargar won SILVER by lifting a total of 248kgs in 55kg men’s weightlifting event. Sanket lost out on a gold by a difference of 1kg. He lifted 113kgs in snatch round and 135kgs in clean and jerk round.
SILVER FOR INDIA!
India's Sanket Sargar clinches weightlifting silver in men's 55kg event to open the nation's account in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Weightlifting.
India's Sanket Sargar stays in the gold medal position in the men's 55kg event with a lift of 135kgs in clean and jerk. He leads with a total lift of 248kgs.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Lawn Bowls update.
India's Tania Choudhury loses to Wales's Laura Daniels 21-10 in the women's singles Round 3 match.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Table Tennis.
Manika Batra-led India beat Guyana 3-0 to top Group 2 in women's team event. India had defeated South Africa and Fiji yesterday. The unbeaten Indian side is now through to the quarter-finals.