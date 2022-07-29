Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wightlifter Mirabai Chanu headlines the Indians in action on Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain remains one of India's biggest medal prospects at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and she opens her campaign on Saturday, Day 2 of the Games. Lovlina will be up against New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the light-middle weight bout on Saturday.

India thumped Ghana 5-0 in their opening match of the women's hockey competition, and on Saturday, they will be up against Wales.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, an Olympic silver medallist, too opens her campaign on Saturday, and will be gunning for gold in the women's 49 kg category.

Sourav Ghoshal and Joshna Chinappa will be in action in the men's and women's round of 32 squash competition, while India take on Sri Lanka early on Saturday in mixed team Group A badminton before facing Australia later in the evening.

Here's the complete schedule of Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham:

Swimming

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)

Men's 100m backstroke semi-final: Srihari Nataraj (1.14 am on Sunday)

Para swimming

Men's 100m backstroke S9 finals: Ashish Kumar Singh (12.18 am on Sunday)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Women's team final and individual qualification:

Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

Athletics:

Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)

Badminton:

Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)

Boxing:

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)

86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

Squash:

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)

Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshna Chinappa (5.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)

Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)

Cycling:

Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm- 6.15 pm)

Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm -6.15 pm)

Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm -11.30 pm)

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar (2.30 pm-6.15 pm)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)

Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)

Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)

Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)

Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm 6.15 pm

Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm 12.45 am on Sunday)

Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm 12.45 am on Sunday).

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.