Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: When and where to watch India vs Argentina, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Sports FP Sports Jun 24, 2018 11:58:19 IST

India blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to open their campaign on a rousing note in the final edition of the Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament in Breda on Saturday.

India scored four field goals with comeback man Ramandeep Singh (26th, 60th min) scoring a brace. Young Dilpreet Singh (54th) and Mandeep Singh (57th) were the other scorers.

India and Pakistan players in action during Saturday's clash. Image courtesy: Hockey India Facebook page

India and Pakistan players in action during Saturday's clash. Image courtesy: Hockey India Facebook page

While the Indian strikers were on target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keep Pakistan forward line at bay.

India, eyeing their maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match on Sunday.

Here's everything you want to know about watching the India vs Argentina Champions Trophy match on TV and Hotstar:

When and where will the match be played?

The India vs Argentina Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Sunday, 24 June at Breda, Netherlands.

How do I watch the matches live?

The India vs Argentina Champions Trophy hockey match will be shown on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.

What time will the live coverage start?

The India vs Argentina Champions Trophy hockey match begins at 3.30 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

India vs Argentina Champions Trophy hockey match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 11:58 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}