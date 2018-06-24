Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: When and where to watch India vs Argentina, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

India blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to open their campaign on a rousing note in the final edition of the Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament in Breda on Saturday.

India scored four field goals with comeback man Ramandeep Singh (26th, 60th min) scoring a brace. Young Dilpreet Singh (54th) and Mandeep Singh (57th) were the other scorers.

While the Indian strikers were on target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keep Pakistan forward line at bay.

India, eyeing their maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match on Sunday.

Here's everything you want to know about watching the India vs Argentina Champions Trophy match on TV and Hotstar:

When and where will the match be played?

The India vs Argentina Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Sunday, 24 June at Breda, Netherlands.

How do I watch the matches live?

The India vs Argentina Champions Trophy hockey match will be shown on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.

What time will the live coverage start?

The India vs Argentina Champions Trophy hockey match begins at 3.30 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

India vs Argentina Champions Trophy hockey match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com

With inputs from PTI