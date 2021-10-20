The City fan, a Belgian national, was badly beaten at a motorway service station where rival fans first stole his club scarf.

Five arrests have been made after a Manchester City fan was left in critical condition following a fight on the way home from a Champions League match with Belgium's Club Brugge.

Police said they had made five arrests after the fight that began inside the service station shop and continued outside on the forecourt.

"His life is in mortal danger," a police statement said. "The victim is a 63-year-old from Ninove."

According to the first findings of the investigation, the football scarf was taken in the shop by one of the suspects. He walked outside with it and then was confronted by the victim outside the shop where many witnesses were present.

The victim's son runs a Manchester City fan club 'Blue Moon Belgium', and the club's star player is the Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

"They left my father for dead after an act of mindless violence," the son wrote on social media.

"My father was attacked in a cowardly manner because of his City scarf during a stopover in Drongen.

"We hope that the perpetrators are found and punished. We have been all over England and the rest of Europe, never aggression. We come to Belgium once and you are left for dead."

"Keep fighting dad," the post on Facebook said.

Club Brugge condemned the violence that followed City's 5-1 win over the Belgian champions.

"The club strongly disapproves of any act of violence, both inside and outside the stadium and in all circumstances advocates the values of tolerance. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Manchester City fan," Club Brugge posted on their club website.