Champions League: Bruno Fernandes to lead Manchester United against PSG in absence of Harry Maguire
Fernandes, who scored in the 4-1 weekend win at Newcastle United, described being given the captain's armband in Maguire's absence as 'an honour, an important achievement'.
Paris: Harry Maguire did not travel with the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League Group H opener away to Paris Saint-Germain as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Bruno Fernandes will captain the visitors in the French capital.
"We're a little bit depleted but we've got more than enough players," said Solskjaer, who is without Maguire, Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and new signing Edinson Cavani for the game.
"We hope that the players won't be away for too long. Edinson needs a few more days training before maybe we can think about the weekend, hopefully Harry can and Mason as well but we're not sure about that," added the United manager of the players' prospects of being back to face Chelsea on Saturday.
Fernandes, who scored in the 4-1 weekend win at Newcastle United, described being given the captain's armband in Maguire's absence as "an honour, an important achievement".
United are returning to the Champions League this season after missing out in the last campaign.
However, Tuesday's clash brings back memories of the sides' encounter in the last 16 in 2018/19, when Solskjaer's team won thanks to a dramatic late penalty in the second leg at the Parc des Princes.
The Norwegian said: "That's history for us, it's in the past, so great history, great game but it has no impact whatsoever on this game.
"We know we're a different team, they are a different team, it's a different stage of the competition, it's of course also without fans so it's going to be a different game."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Manchester United score late goals to beat Newcastle; Man City overcome Arsenal
City returned to winning ways after an indifferent start to the season, courtesy of a first-half goal from Raheem Sterling, who condemned Arsenal to their seventh straight defeat in league matches between the two sides.
Borussia Dortmund 'wunderkind' Youssoufa Moukoko in line to make Champions League history
Dortmund's sports director Michael Zorc told German daily Bild "we will enter him on the B list" for the group stages of the Champions League, with Dortmund having drawn Zenit Saint Petersburg, Brugge and Lazio in Group F.
Champions League: Thigh injury rules out Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa for Bayern Munich clash
Atletico did not specify for how long the 32-year-old would be absent due to the knock, which forced him off the field during his side's 2-0 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.