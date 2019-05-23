Co-presented by


Bundesliga: Bayern Munich are considering move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, confirms president Uli Hoeness

Sports Agence France-Presse May 23, 2019 23:40:53 IST

Berlin: Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness confirmed on Thursday that the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions are considering a summer move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

File image of Leroy Sane. AFP

Kicker magazine reported earlier this week that Sane, 23, was "a candidate" for Bayern's major transfer offensive this close season, and Hoeness confirmed the club's interest to Munich-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"We are looking into the player (Sane)," he told the newspaper.

The German winger was linked to Bayern before joining City from Schalke for 50 million euros ($55 million) in 2016.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung report, City coach Pep Guardiola is keen to keep Sane, but the club are looking to sell him.

The Germany international is reportedly unhappy with a lack of game time, having started in just three of City's last 10 league games.

If Bayern were to sign him, he would be the first attacking player to arrive in what Hoeness has called "the biggest investment programme in our club's history".

Bayern are making major changes to their squad as veteran players such as Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Rafinha leave the club this summer.

They have already signed Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard for 35 million euros ($39m) and fellow French World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez for a club record 80 million euros ($89.4m).

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 23:40:53 IST

