The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday gave the official green light to the Women’s Indian Premier League (Women’s IPL). The approval for the tournament came at the 91st Annual General Meeting of BCCI in Mumbai.

“The General Body approved to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League,” BCCI’s release said.

According to an earlier report, the women’s IPL will consist of five teams and will start in March 2023. The five teams can be picked zone wise — North (Dharamsala/Jammu), South (Kochi/Vizag), Central (Indore/Nagpur/Raipur), East (Ranchi/Cuttack), North East (Guwahati) and West (Pune/Rajkot) — or by individual cities, like the men’s IPL. Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata are leading that particular race.

It was also reported that teams will play each other in a league format and the top team will automatically qualify for the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in an eliminator for a spot in the summit clash.

“To have a well balance of domestic & international players and to have competitive teams, it has been tentatively decided to have five teams for WIPL. Each team can comprise maximum of eighteen players where no team can have more than six overseas players,” BCCI had written to all state associations last week according to news agency PTI.

The women’s IPL will replace the Women’s T20 Challenge, an exhibition T20 tournament hosted by BCCI annually alongside IPL. It consists of three teams and four seasons have been conducted so far since 2018.

Coming back to the BCCI AGM, Roger Binny was appointed the new BCCI president, replacing Sourav Ganguly. Jay Shah got a second tenure as the board secretary.

Rajeev Shukla was appointed the vice president, Devajit Saikia was announced as the joint secretary and Ashish Shelar was named the treasurer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.