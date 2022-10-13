Women's IPL: BCCI considering maximum of five overseas players in playing XI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are contemplating having five teams in the Women’s IPL with as many as five overseas players permitted in the playing XI. Women’s IPL is pencilled in for March 2023 – after the Women’s T20 World Cup and before the men’s edition gets underway.

As per a Cricbuzz report, a maximum of four overseas players will come from Full Member nations and the remaining from an Associate Nation.

The management are also considering selling teams by zones – North (Dharamsala/Jammu), South (Kochi/Vizag), Central (Indore/Nagpur/Raipur), East (Ranchi/Cuttack), North East (Guwahati) and West (Pune/Rajkot). Or by individual cities, as is the case with the men’s IPL. Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata are in the fray.

The format being discussed will see teams play each other twice in a league with the top team moving directly to the final. The second and third-placed teams will play an Eliminator to make the trophy clash.

Unlike the IPL though, an itinerary is being considered where a bunch of matches will be played at a venue before the cavalry moves to another city.

With only 20 league games to be played, as few as two venues will be involved per season for the 2023 WIPL. In the next year it will be the turn of the other two aforementioned cities and by 2025 it will be the reamining venue and a repeat from 2023.

