Roger Binny named new BCCI president replacing Sourav Ganguly

Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was appointed as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday. The former India cricketer replaces Sourav Ganguly as the president and his appointment was announced at the BCCI AGM (Annual General Meeting) in Mumbai.

Binny’s selection as the board president was merely a formality as he was the only one to file the nomination for the post. The former national selector was recently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Jay Shah will continue as the board secretary.

Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.

The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia.

However, there was no discussion on the chairmanship of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month.

“As far as India’s representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed,” a state unit official who attended the AGM told PTI.

It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman’s position, with the 20 October nomination deadline approaching.

According to an earlier PTI report, Ganguly was offered the IPL chairmanship during one of the meetings to decide the new BCCI office bearers but the former India captain declined the offer.

“Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position,” a BCCI source told the news agency.

Arun Singh Dhumal, who is currently the treasurer, was then picked to become IPL chairman as a replacement for Brijesh Patel.

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be the new BCCI treasurer.

With PTI inputs

