Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty claim India's first men's doubles medal at World Championships
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dished out a gritty performance to outwit the local favourites and defending champions 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in an hour and 15 minutes
Tokyo: Men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty assured themselves of a maiden medal at the World Championships after stunning World No 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Satwik-Chirag, ranked No 7 in the world, who had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, dished out a gritty performance to outwit the local hopes and defending champions 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in an hour and 15 minutes to claim India first-ever men’s doubles medal at the prestigious tournament.
Rankireddy and Shetty win 🇮🇳 an intense first game 🏸.
Follow live action:
— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 26, 2022
Satchi Winning Moments #BWC2022#BWFWorldChampionships2022 pic.twitter.com/EQ7Sk6OQhA
— 🇮🇳🥇 (@YTStatslive) August 26, 2022
It was India’s second World Championships medal in doubles with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming the first way back in 2011 in the women’s doubles.
It also continued India’s medal winning run at the Worlds. Since 2011, India have won a medal at each edition.
Earlier, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila’s fine run in men’s doubles came to an end after the pair lost to three-time gold medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarterfinals.
The unseeded Indian combination, who had some sensational wins this week, lost 8-21, 14-21 to the Indonesian pair in less than 30 minutes.
The Indians had earlier defeated eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the second round.
