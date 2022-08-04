PV Sindhu defeated Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in straight games. Srikanth won in a similar fashion against Uganda's Daniel Wanagaliya

Birmingham: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in straight games to win her Round of 32 match in the women’s singles at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Subsequently, Kidambi Srikanth as well dominated his Round of 32 match against Uganda’s Daniel Wanagaliya as he won the match 2-0 in straight games.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu inched forward to the Round of 16 with a 21-11, 21-4 wins in the first two games.

The Maldivian shuttler was no competition for Sindhu as the latter dominated the match throughout as suggested by the scoreline. Sindhu won nine consecutive points in the first game, and made 11 consecutive points in the second game.

Srikanth won both the games 21-9 as Wanagaliya tried to fight back but was no match for the former world number one Indian. The match ended in less than half.

Both Srikanth and Sindhu will play their next match on 5 August, Friday. The opponents are yet to be decided.

Elsewhere, the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy lost the first game against England’s Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh 21-18 after a closely fought contest.

India’s newest star Lakshya Sen will also be seen in action later in the day in men’s singles, while women’s singles will see Aakarshi Kashyap take on Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad.

India’s men’s and women’s doubles team will also be seen in action later in the day.

