Samuel Rickets had damaged his pair when he was involved in his singles match against Ng Tze Yong.

Sports is all about battling it out with full intensity on the field, but off it, it is all about sportsman spirit and camaraderie even with opponents. It was on display once again during the mixed team event of Commonwealth Games 2022 when Malaysia's badminton coach Hendrawan handed over his shoes to Jamaica's Samuel Rickets.

Rickets damaged his pair when he was involved in his singles match against Ng Tze Yong. It was a heartfelt moment as Hendranwan's shoes were a perfect fit for Rickets who continued to play in the doubles match later in the day.

However, Rickets went on to lose his singles match 12-21 and 16-21. In the doubles match too, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik beat the pair of Rickets-Joel Angus 21-7, 21-11.

Despite this, Jamaica bagged an easy 4-1 victory against Zambia in their next group match. However, they were not able to make it to the quarterfinals.

Coming back to the games, Malaysia powered into the badminton mixed team quarterfinals after completing a comfortable 5-0 win over Jamaica in Group D. The Malaysian team continued their good run by smashing South Africa 5-0 in the previous match and they will take on Sri Lanka in quarterfinals on Sunday.

In the badminton mixed team event, India beat arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka 5-0 each and bagged 4-1 against Australia. India also defeated South Africa 3-0 and booked their berth in the semi-finals of the games.

