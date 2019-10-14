'Will talk about kaam ki baat, not Mann ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over economic slowdown at Haryana's Nuh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at his first rally in Haryana ahead of the Assembly polls, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for dividing the country on the basis of caste, religion, and region. He also lashed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown, accusing him of taking money from the poor and working in favour of rich businessmen.

Addressing a rally in Nuh district, Rahul also attacked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and accused both the leaders of working in favour of the rich and not seeking dialogue with the poor.

Rahul said, "Modi and Khattar are taking away your money and giving it to their 15 rich friends," he alleged.

Targeting BJP leaders over the closure of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), he questioned whether they were the true nationalists they claimed to be. "Why are they selling away PSUs to their rich friends?" he asked.

Claiming that there is a need to put money in the pockets of the poor and farmers to "jump-start the economy", he said that the 'Nyay scheme' proposed by the Congress during the Lok Sabha election was a step in this direction.

Talking about unemployment, Rahul said that factories of Maruti and Tata shut down even as the prime minister and Khattar promised to create jobs. Giving the example of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, he said that the Congress fulfills its promises. "I will talk about kaam ki baat, not Mann ki Baat." Rahul said, taking a jibe at the prime minister's monthly radio address.

He also accused the BJP and RSS of dividing the country on the basis of caste, religion, and region, like the British, and said the Congress worked towards uniting people. "Wherever they (the BJP and RSS) go, they make people fight among themselves," he said, adding that as a result, the economy had had crumbled.

He accused the media of refraining from asking difficult questions and not showing the true state of the economy.

"Have you seen the media showing the state of unemployment? That is because the media and their owners don't want common people to understand the state of the economy of this country. They will show you the Rafale jet but refrain from asking questions on the corruption in the deal," the Congress leader said.

Rahul promised a railway line from Gurugram to Alwar, a university and engineering college, expansion of Kotla lake and Mewat tunnel if his party is voted to power in the state.

Haryana goes to polls on 21 October. The counting of votes will take place on 24 October .

With inputs from agencies