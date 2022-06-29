When Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari clashed with the MVA government

The 31 months of constant friction between the Maharashtra government and the Governor may come to an end tomorrow when Uddhav Thackeray has to prove his majority on the floor of the House

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove its majority in the Assembly on 30 June. The sole agenda of the special session of the Assembly is the trust vote against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The relation between the Thackeray government and the Governor hasn’t been the most amicable one since the coalition government came to power in November 2019.

The period of 31 months of constant friction between Koshyari and the MVA government may come to an end tomorrow when Thackeray has to prove his majority on the floor of the House, which may also bring a possible end to the unprecedented internal crisis the Shiv Sena has faced since its formation.

Friction between Koshyari and MVA government since day one



Koshyari took charge of the Governor’s office in September 2019, two months before the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. It became apparent that relation between the government and the Governor was not going to be an agreeable one as soon as the results were announced.

The 2019 Assembly results threw up a hung House, however, Koshyari swore in the BJP’s Devendra Fadanavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his Deputy in the early hours at a closely guarded ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Soon enough the Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court to quash Koshyari’s actions terming them “arbitrary and mala fide”.

The Sena approached the Supreme Court to quash the “arbitrary and mala fide actions /decisions” of Koshyari. Finally, after Ajit Pawar returned to the NCP fold, Uddhav took over as head of the MVA government.

Friction over the appointment of Assembly Speaker



It has been more than a year since the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker has been left vacant. Former Speaker Nana Patole resigned in February 2021 to take over as the state Congress President.

According to The Indian Express, the election has been stalled as the Governor refused to approve the MVA government’s plan for a voice vote instead of a secret ballot.

It is to be noted, in the absence of a Speaker, the Sena rebels have argued that Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal of the NCP does not have the authority to decide on their disqualification, something that has been sought by the Uddhav faction.

Friction over the issue of women safety

Last year in September, the chief minister and the Governor locked horns over the issue of women safety.

While Koshyari wrote to Uddhav to convene a two-day special session of the state Assembly over women safety and security in the state, Uddhav replied that it was a national issue and hence, should be discussed in the Parliament.

According to a report by Mirror Now, Thackeray had replied to his letter and requested him to write a letter to Home minister of India and Central Government to convey the 4 days special session of Parliament on the issue of 'women safety & security' as this issue is 'National issue' & not restricted to any particular state.

“I understand your concern about women in the state but its seems tone of your letter is women in the state are not safe,” Thackeray reportedly wrote in the letter.

Friction over the Governor’s request to use the VVIP aircraft

In February 2021, another row erupted after the MVA government denied permission to Koshyari to use a state government aircraft for his travel to Mussoorie for a function.

According to The Indian Express, the CM’s office argued that the Raj Bhavan Secretariat should have verified whether this was allowed before making the plans.

Other incidents between the MVA government and the Governor

In October 2020, an rather unfriendly exchange erupted between the chief minister and the Governor over the reopening of places of worship, shut since the coronavirus lockdown in March.

According to NDTV, after the Governor, in a sarcasm-filled letter, questioned whether Uddhav had "turned secular", the CM shot back that he did not need a Hindutva certificate from anyone.

In August 2021, the government opposed the Governor’s plans to inaugurate two hostels in Nanded and to hold review meetings with district officials. Koshyari later dropped the plan to inaugurate the hostels.



