Political scenario in Maharashtra paints very disturbing picture, says Governor, calls for floor test on Thursday

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove majority on the floor of the House on 30 June to retain power in the state amid the ongoing political crisis

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday wrote a letter to the state Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagat to convene a Special Session of the Assembly on 30 June at 11 am "with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister."

In the letter, the Governor said that proceeding of the floor test shall be concluded "in any cases" by 5 pm on 30 June.

Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove majority on the floor of the House on Thursday to retain power in the state amid the ongoing political crisis.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is facing a political turmoil after minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat with a group of rebel MLAs on 21 June. He also with other dissidents then shifted to a luxurious Guwahati hotel in BJP-ruled state, Assam.

The rebel MLAs want the Shiv Sena to break its alliance with Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

In the letter, the Governor said, "The present political scenario unfolding in the State of Maharashtra paints a very disturbing picture. There has been extensive coverage in the electronic and print media that 39 MLAs of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have expressed their sincere desire and decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government."

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/9M5htIIE9R — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

The Governor also informed that he received an email on 28 June by seven independent MLAs stating that CM Uddhav Thackeray has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House, thereby, making it imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest.

"The Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Devendra Fadanavis) personally visited me at Raj Bhawan on 28.06.2022. I was briefed about the political situation in the State and thereafter the Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that Chief Minister has lost the majority in Vidhan Sabha."

The Governor said that the letter submitted by Fadnavis requested for a floor test to be conducted at the earliest so as to avoid any political bargaining by "undemocratic means" in Maharashtra.

"The violence unleashed in Mumbai and other parts (of) Maharashtra against some of the 39 MLAs including breaking down their offices does pose a threat to their life and also that of their family members. After having carefully gone through all the material available before me, including the reports in electronic and print media, I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the Government continues to function with the confidence of the House."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.