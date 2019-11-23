You are here:
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM: Here's a look at the past 24 hours of Maharashtra politics in tweets

Politics FP Staff Nov 23, 2019 12:56:40 IST

  • The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday morning with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP

  • The surprise swearing-in is being described as a political masterstroke of Sharad Pawar, who on Thursday night had said there was a consensus among the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government in Maharashtra

  • In a 180 degree switch, citizens woke up to the chief of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as chief minister. Most of them expressed complete disbelief over the drastic change, while Opposition, Congress hit out at BJP

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday morning with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returning as chief minister, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai at around 7.30 am.

Blaming the Shiv Sena for disrespecting the people's mandate in last month's Assembly polls, Fadnavis said, "People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after the results, after which the President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable government, not a 'khichdi' government."

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM: Heres a look at the past 24 hours of Maharashtra politics in tweets

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. PTI

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and JP Nadda for giving me the chance to serve people once again," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

Ajit Pawar backed the BJP and with the support of Independent lawmakers and smaller parties, the saffron party decided to stake claim to form the government, he said.

After being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar said, "From the day the (poll) results were declared on 24 October, no party was able to form the government. Maharashtra was facing many problems, including farmers' issues. So we decided to form a stable government."

The surprise swearing-in is being described as a political masterstroke of Sharad Pawar, who on Thursday night had said there was a consensus among the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government in Maharashtra.

Hours before the swearing-in, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, "Whoever is mocked the most, has the last laugh" at around 7 in the morning. By 8.15 am, the subject and the object of his acerbic tweet had swapped places. It was the BJP which had pulled an apparent coup of sorts and formed the government with the very party, that the Sena had been flirting with, ever since the Maharashtra result was out.

Until last night, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had maintained that there was a consensus among the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government in Maharashtra.

Raut also went on to say that Uddhav Thackeray had given "his consent" to take up the top post on Friday.

Other netizens also took to Twitter to talk about the Shiv Sena chief becoming the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Citizens woke up to the news that Fadnavis had taken oath as chief minister. Most of them expressed complete disbelief over the drastic change, while the Congress hit out at the BJP.

Modi and Shah were among the first leaders to congratulate both Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on being sworn in.

In a surprise move, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his nephew Ajit's decision to support the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra was his "personal and not the NCP's".

Meanwhile, Congress hit out at Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on Saturday, saying it was a "betrayal of people's mandate". Party general secretary Ahmed Patel has said that the illegitimate tie-up between NCP and BJP will not last.

"This is called a betrayal of people's mandate and giving a contract for killing democracy," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.The Congress leader has warned the party against the coalition government. He also tagged media reports on allegations of Ajit Pawar's involvement in scams.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi expressed surprise at the political developments in Maharashtra and said the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long as the window was grabbed by "fast movers". He tweeted:

Netizens took to the microblogging site to poke fun at the Shiv Sena party, while others took notice of the fact that these sudden developments make the front pages of newspapers useless.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 12:56:40 IST

