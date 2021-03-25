West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ramnagar profile: TMC's Akhil Giri won constituency in 2016

The Ramnagar Assembly constituency comes under the Purba Medinipur district and is a part of the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency

As per Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) candidate list, incumbent MLA Akhil Giri—who won the seat in 2001, 2011, and 2016—will seek re-election in 2021.

In 2016, Ramnagar had a total of 2,40,244 registered electors and 280 polling stations. The constituency comprises Ramnagar-I and Ramnagar-II community development blocks.

Voter turnout in previous election

Ramnagar recorded a voter turnout of 84.12 percent in the 2016 Assembly election, when 2,02,095 voters exercised their franchise.

Past election results and winners

TMC's Akhil Giri won the 2016 election by garnering 1,07,081 votes against 78,828 votes polled by CPM’s Tapas Sinha. BJP’s Tapan Kar finished third with 12,186 votes.

In the 2011 election, Giri had emerged victorious with 93,801 votes, defeating then sitting CPM MLA Swadesh Ranjan Nayak who had received 77,242 votes.

As per the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission in January, there are 7,34,07,832 electors in West Bengal.

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases. While the first phase will be held on 27 March, the second will be held on 1 April and the third will be held on 6 April. The dates for the remaining phases are: 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.