West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Raipur profile: Constituency witnessed 86.74% turnout in 2016 polls

Raipur Assembly Election 2021: The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Raipur (ST) is located in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It falls under the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,15,543 electorates and 258 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 86.74 percent in the 2016 assembly election.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Trinamool Congress’ Birendra Nath Tudu won the Raipur (ST) seat. In the 2011, 2006, 2001, 1996, 1991, 1987 and 1982 state assembly elections, Upen Kisku of CPM won from the constituency.

The Raipur (ST) Assembly constituency is home to a total of 2,78,185, of which 97.74 percent is rural and 2.26 percent is urban population.

The Raipur seat will to go to polls on 27 March. The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Elections will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.

Election Date

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having a maximum of eight phases continuing till 29 April. This constituency will go to polls in the first phase, which is due on Saturday. The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.

A total of 294 members Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be elected in the upcoming polls.