West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Krishnaganj (SC) profile: BJP's Asish Kumar Biswas won 2016 polls

The voter turnout for the constituency of Krishnaganj (SC) in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.84 percent

The Krishnaganj (SC) Assembly constituency lies in the Nadia district of West Bengal. It is a part of the Ranaghat (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. Till 2011, it was called the Hanskhali Assembly constituency.

In 2016, Krishnaganj (SC) had a total of 2,62,893 registered electors and 293 polling booths.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Krishnaganj (SC) in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.84 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP’s Ashis Kumar Biswas won the Krishnaganj (SC) Assembly constituency.

TMC’s Tapas Mandal is contesting from the constituency in the polls to be held on 17 April, the fifth of eight phases in the state.

According to the 2011 Census, Santipur had a population of 3,20,956, of which 92.37 percent of which is rural and 7.63 percent is urban.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time. The first phase began with polling for 30 seats on 27 March.

The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections took place on 1 April and covered 30 constituencies,.

The third phase was on 6 April for 31 seats. The fourth will be on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats=.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.