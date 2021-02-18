West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Jadavpur profile: Seat to witness tough fight between CPM-Congress alliance and TMC

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, CPM's Sujan Chakraborty won the Jadavpur seat against Manish Gupta of the TMC. Gupta was the runner-up after securing 84,035 votes

Jadavpur Assembly Election 2021: Jadavpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,04,210 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Jadavpur in the previous Assembly election was 74.58 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Sujan Chakraborty won the Jadavpur seat on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket by garnering 98,977 votes against Trinamool's Congress (TMC) Manish Gupta. He was the runner-up after securing 84,035 votes.

In 2011, however, Gupta won the constituency against former West Bengal chief minister and CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, with a margin of 16,684 votes or 8.45 percent.

The central committee of the Communist Party India (Marxist) in November 2020 approved the Bengal unit's decision to have an electoral understanding with the Congress in the high stakes West Bengal assembly elections.

"In West Bengal, the CPM and the Left Front will have an electoral understanding with all secular parties, including the Congress, which seek to defeat the BJP and the TMC," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had told the press.

The Jadavpur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, as part of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).