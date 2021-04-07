West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Balagarh profile: TMC candidate Ashim Kumar Majhi won constituency in 2016 polls

In 2016, Balagarh MLA Ashim Kumar Majhi garnered 96,472 votes against 78,635 votes won by his closest opponent Panchu Gopal Mondal of the CPM

Balagarh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,03,833 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Balagarh (SC) comprises Balagarh community development block and Chandrahati I, Chandrahati II, Digsui and Mogra I gram panchayats of Chinsurah Mogra community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Balagarh in the previous Assembly election was 85.66 percent.

Past election results and winners

The Balagarh seat is currently held by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate Ashim Kumar Majhi, who won the 2016 polls. Majhi garnered 96,472 votes against 78,635 votes for Panchu Gopal Mondal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 2011 as well, the seat was represented by the TMC. The ruling party had fielded Majhi up against CPM candidate Bhuban Pramanick, who was defeated by a margin of 21,583 votes or 11.74 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting began on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.