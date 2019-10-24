Vile Parle Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Vile Parle Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name— Vile Parle

Constituency Number—167

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—261378

Female Electors—124434

Male Electors—136944

Third Gender— 0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 1999, Shiv Sena candidate Vinayak Raut won with 45,499 votes against Ashok Bhau Jadhav of Congress who received 43,790 votes. In 2004, the former runner up defeated the sitting MLA with a margin of about 10,000 votes. In 2009 elections, Krishna Hegde of Congress won this seat with 44,338 votes against Vinayak Bhaurao Raut of Shiv Sena. In 2014 elections, BJP candidate Parag Alavani defeated Shiv Sena candidate Shashikant Govind Patkar with a margin of over 30,000 votes to become the present MLA.

In 2019 elections, Jayanti Jivabhai Siroya of Congress will be standing against incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Parag Alavani.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited a Ganesh temple in the suburb while the celebrations of the ten-day Ganesh festival were on.

Demographics—Vile Parle also known as Parle is a neighbourhood in western suburb of Mumbai. It has now become a second major education center after the Churchgate to Charni Road area. Vile Parle has a significantly strong base of Marathi and Gujarati population and serves as the location of the first Parle factory.

