UP polls: Congress releases 'Unnati Vidhan' manifesto, vows to waive farmers' debt, 20 lakh govt jobs

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party's manifesto a day before the state goes to polls in its first phase

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) released their manifestos for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress released its called the 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' manifesto.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she is confident the Congress is going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh. "We have included the people's suggestions in the ghoshna patra. We have listed in the manifesto how we will develop the state of Uttar Pradesh," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Let’s take a look at the key promises made by the Congress:

-- Farmers' loans will be waived off within 10 days of coming to power.

-- Rs 2,500 MSP for wheat and paddy, Rs 400 for sugarcane.

-- A compensation of Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 warriors who lost their lives in the pandemic.

Moreover, a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided to families affected by coronavirus.

-- Twenty lakh government jobs will be provided. Also, the backlog of 12 lakh vacancies will be filled in the public sector, including police, healthcare and education.

-- Outsourcing of employees will be stopped, ad hoc employees will be given regular jobs

-- Housing for rural and urban poor and middle class.

-- Half electricity bills in the state.

-- Up to Rs 10 lakh of free treatment for any disease

-- Free education for SC/ST students from KG to postgraduate studies.

-- Smartphones to girls studying in Class 10 and 12 as well as electric scooties to college-going females.

-- Ad hoc teachers and Shiksha Mitras will be regularised on the basis of experience and rules.

-- Salary of cooks in schools to be increased to Rs 5,000.

-- Cases filed against journalists will be abolished and those who are in jail illegally will be released.

'Need political system that brings positive changes'

She added that the Congress party believes that the people of Uttar Pradesh deserve a government that puts the development and well-being of people at the centre of its agenda. "The people of the state need such a political system that brings positive changes in their lives. UP Congress' Unnati Vidhan will prepare the way for this," she said.

"All parties release manifestos but we have prepared this Unnati Vidhan on the instructions of Priyanka ji by holding a dialogue with the public," said Salman Khurshid, senior Congress leader.

He added that the party spoke to one lakh people in Uttar Pradesh including common people, labourers, farmers etc to prepare this document.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3, 7 March. The counting of the votes will take place on 10 March.

In 2017, the BJP had won by a landslide, securing 312 seats. Samajwadi Party won 47 seats, the BSP won 19 seats while the Congress was able to only bag seven seats.

With inputs from agencies

