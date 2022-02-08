UP polls: SP manifesto vows debt-free farmers by 2025, 33% quota for women in govt jobs

Launched in Lucknow by Samajwadi Party chief, the poll promises also included one crore jobs in the MSME sector and a further 22 lakh in the IT sector

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday released the poll manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, promising an 'Urban Employment Guarantee Act' on the lines of MNREGA and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, besides resolving to make farmers debt-free by 2025.

The party released its manifesto 'Samajwadi Vachan Patra' shortly after the BJP released its own.

The SP manifesto also promised to provide regular government jobs to 'Shiksha Mitras' within three years and provide employment to one crore people in the MSME sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP president said the "manifesto is aimed at taking Uttar Pradesh on the path of prosperity, development and progress in the coming times".

The SP has promised to provide free power for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance and pension benefits to farmers. "Rs 25 lakh compensation will be given to the family of farmers who died during farm protests,” the document read.

The manifesto promised 300 units of free power for domestic consumers and free power for small farmers.

Citing the key promises made for farmers, the SP chief said, "Minimum support price will be provided to all crops and payment to sugarcane farmers will be ensured within 15 days. For this, farmers' corpus fund will be created if needed."

The manifesto also promised to make all farmers debt-free by 2025 and enact a debt relief law for the benefit of extremely poor farmers.

The freebies that the SP promised for all small and marginal farmers with less than two acres of land included two bags of DAP and five bags of urea, electricity for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance and pension besides assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of those martyred during the farmers' movement.

For BPL families, Yadav has announced two free gas cylinders and one litre of petrol per month for two-wheeler owners. Auto drivers will get three litres petrol or 6 kg of CNG per month, the manifesto read.

Samajwadi party has promised to formulate an Urban Employment Guarantee Act on the lines of MGNREGS, and the manifesto has given special focus on women and youth.

"The government will revive and encourage the MSME sector and transform it into an engine of growth so that one crore jobs can be created in the state by the year 2027," he said.

Akhilesh promised to provide free education from primary to post-graduation to girls. "The 'Kanya Vidya Dhan' scheme which will be launched, if SP comes to power, giving each girl child Rs 36,000 for education after class 12. After completing class 12 exams successfully, students will be given a laptop for further studies," the manifesto read.

The manifesto promises 33 per cent reservation for women of all communities (SCs/STs/General) in government jobs including police services.

SP will make efforts to provide 22 lakh jobs for the youth in the IT sector. Microfinance banks will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Free wi-fi zones will be set up in all villages and cities, it read.

Yadav said that the old pension scheme will be revived and a pension of Rs 18,000 per year will be given to people below poverty line. This will help atleast 1 crore poor families, he said.

Samajwadi canteens and kirana stores will be set up to provide subsidised food to the poor. These canteens will provide ‘Samajwadi Thali’ for Rs 10. "The aim of this scheme is to end the hunger problem in the state," he said.

A pension of Rs 18,000 per year will be given to artisans in the unorganised sectors.

Apart from this, the SP-led government, if formed, will work with zero tolerance against organized 'hate crime' against women, minorities and Dalits, he said.

The SP manifesto also promised high-quality health facilities to all poor citizens through cashless health services with a three-time increase in the health budget of the state.

Seven phase elections in Uttar Pradesh begin from 10 February and the counting of votes will be on 10 March.

