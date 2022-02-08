UP Assembly polls: BJP’s manifesto promises free power for irrigation, 3 crore jobs and 10 years jail, Rs 1 lakh fine in Love Jihad cases

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the event said that the party had fulfilled all its promises that it made five years ago during the 2017 Assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday released the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The populous state of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases, starting from 10 February, and the last phase of voting will be on 7 March.

The counting of votes for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 10 March, along with the results for the other four states — Punjab, Uttarkhand, Goa and Manipur.

At the release of the manifesto, which the BJP calls the ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the party has fulfilled all its promises that it made five years ago during the 2017 Assembly polls. He added that law and order have improved in the state, daughters feel safe and riots have stopped.

The Lok Sankalp Patra has outlined many promises for the state of Uttar Pradesh and said that if elected to power it would continue its efforts in developing the state.

Here are the key promises as mentioned in the Lok Sankalp Patra:

• Free electricity to farmers for irrigation

• A Rs 5,000 crore renewal plan for sugar mills in the state. Also, it promises wheat and paddy will be available at MSP in five years

• Free scooties to college-going girls under the Rani Laxmi Bai Yojana. The BJP will also ensure free public transportation for women over 60 years of age

• Under the PM’s Ujjwala Yojana, the party will provide two free LPG cylinders on the occasion of Diwali and Holi

• Increase the amount of Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

• A minimum of 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh in ‘love jihad cases

• Three crore new jobs in next five years, which also includes one job to each family member

• 100 per cent village connectivity in all village panchayats

• Ramayan University in Ayodhya

• Divyang and old age pension to be Rs 1,500 per month

• Women athletes will get help of Rs 5 lakh per year

At the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “There were 212 resolutions in the 2017 resolution letter, out of which after completing 92 per cent of the resolutions today, we have again brought the resolution letter of 2022 in front of you. It is BJP's work culture that we do what we say.”

He added that in the past five years, in the BJP regime, there has been development and achievements in every field in the state.

The home minister also pointed out that prior to the BJP rule, UP was a ‘riot-prone state’. However, with their government, the mafia has fled from the state today and rule of law has been established here.

Citing the development works undertaken by the BJP, Amit Shah said, “When the Jewar Airport will be built, then Uttar Pradesh will be known in terms of infrastructure not only in India but in the whole world.”

With inputs from agencies

