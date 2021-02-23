Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Harbour profile: DMK's PK Sekar Babu currently represents constituency

Harbour is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Harbour Assembly Election 2021: Harbour is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (Central) Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Harbour constituency had a total of 1,88,171 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Harbour in the previous Assembly election was 55.4 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, PK Sekar Babu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Harbour seat. He won 42,071 votes, as against 37,235 votes won by his main rival K Srinivasan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, Pala Karuppiah of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Harbour seat by beating Altaf Hussain of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The Harbour Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).