Sushma Swaraj's France visit: Deepening ties on defence, education and review of past agreements high on EAM agenda

Politics IANS Jun 18, 2018 16:42:54 IST

Paris: The progress on the series of agreements that India and France signed during the visit of French president Emmanuel Macron to India in March would be high on the agenda, as India's external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj arrives in Paris later Monday on a two-day visit.

This is the first visit that Swaraj will be making to France during her four-year tenure. During her visit, Swaraj will hold discussions with her French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian and is also expected to call on president Macron.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on a 7-day trip to Europe to solidify bilateral ties. Twitter/@MEAIndia

The discussions with Le Drian will primarily focus on the movement made by both sides in agreements such as the one on logistics which provides access to the defence forces of both the countries to each other's military facilities.  The two ministers will also review the progress made on key agreements such as mutual recognition of educational degrees and certificates as well as the agreement on mobility that was signed during Macron's sejour to New Delhi.

Swaraj will also discuss issues such as developments in India's relations with its neighbours, especially ties with Pakistan and China, as well as terrorism. The two ministers will also review the situation in Syria, Iran and the recent summit between US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The looming trade war between the US and its various partners, including India and the EU, could also figure in the talks.

Swaraj will also dedicate the Indian Cultural Centre, currently under construction in Paris, to Swami Vivekananda. During her stay, Swaraj will address the Indian diaspora in France and also visit the Maison de l'Inde (India House) to mark its 50th anniversary. Maison de l'Inde serves as a home away from home for Indian students and visiting faculties here in Paris.


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 16:42 PM

