In stinging criticism of Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi says dissent suppressed and opponents hounded under BJP govt

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the values, principles and provisions of the Constitution are under continued attacks by the Narendra Modi government. She made the statement at a joint meeting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Congress Parliamentary Party in New Delhi.

"Institutions have been subverted. Political opponents have been hounded. Dissent has been suppressed. Freedom of speech, the most basic of all freedoms, has been sought to be curtailed and silenced."

UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi's full speech from the joint meeting of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha CPP in Parliament earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vwlMvYqKHC — Congress (@INCIndia) February 13, 2019

"There is an all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife across the country," she added, citing examples of the North East, "alienation" of Jammu and Kashmir and the attacks on Dalits, tribals and minorities.

Sonia also individually thanked members of the Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge — "for his contributions as the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha" — Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, who have worked as both leader and deputy leader of Opposition for the Congress, respectively, in the Rajya Sabha.

Lauding her son Rahul, Sonia credited him with bringing "fresh energy" into the party. "He has worked tirelessly. He has also reached out to other political parties who share our vision of India..." she said.

After the meeting, Rahul led a protest against the Modi government at the Parliament premises. Sonia and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were also present at the protest.

Believed to have been seriously ill for a long time, Sonia has largely remained off the political spotlight of late. But she was recently seen in Lok Sabha, thumping tables in appreciation of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for the "wonderful" work he has been doing to improve the country's infrastructure.

