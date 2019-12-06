Simdega Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Simdega (ST) Assembly Elections 2019 | Part of South Chhotanagpur (Ranchi) division and Simdega district, the Simdega (ST) Assembly constituency falls within the Khunti(ST) Lok Sabha constituency. Known for producing hockey players who have represented India in various tournaments, Simdega district has a high density of Scheduled Tribe population making it 70.78 percent of the district's total population of 5,99,578, as per the Census 2011.

The Simdega (ST) Assembly constituency will vote on 7 December 2019, which is the second phase of the five-phase voting schedule in the state. The results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election will be known on 23 December 2019. The date of issue of gazette notification for the second phase of polling was on 11 November and the last date for making nominations was on 18 November. Kunwar Singh Pahan has been appointed as the returning officer who will oversee the election process in Simdega (ST) Assembly constituency.

Simdega is also part of the dreaded Red Corridor and is one of the 18 districts facing Maoist challenge in Jharkhand.

The present term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly which began on 6 January 2015 ends on 5 January 2020.

On its north lies Gumla while on the east, the district shares boundary with Ranchi and West Singhbhum. On the west, the district has Jashpur Nagar in Chhattisgarh and on the south, it has Rourkela in Odisha. The Census 2011 shows the percentage of the Scheduled Caste population as 7.45 percent while that of Scheduled Tribes as 70.78 percent in the district.

Counting of votes to the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 will take place on 23 December.

Following is a brief description of Simdega (ST) Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 70

Total electors: 2,21,055

Female electors: 1,10,896

Male electors: 1,10,159

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: For Scheduled Tribe

Delimited: No. The Simdega (ST) Assembly Constituency covers Simdega and Kurdeg police stations in Simdega sub-division besides Palkot police station in Gumla sub-division.

Key candidates in Simdega (ST) Assembly Elections 2019: Retired 1987-batch IPS officer Rezi Dungdung, who served as an additional director general of police, will fight his first electoral battle representing the Jharkhand Party. While the BJP has put its faith on Sadanand Besra, Congress has given the responsibility to Bhushan Bara.

Results in the last three Assembly elections: In the 2005 Assembly Election, Neil Tirkey of the Congress defeated Nirmal Kumar Besra of the BJP by getting 47,230 votes against Besra's 38,119 to win the contest by a margin of 9,111 votes. However, in 2009, Vimla Pradhan from BJP pipped Tirkey by a narrow margin of 1,113 votes. While Pradhan got 38,476 votes, Tirkey could manage 37,363 votes only. In 2014, Pradhan managed to retain her seat by defeating Menon Ekka of the Jharkhand Party. Pradhan received 45,343 votes against Ekka's tally of 42,149. Pradhan won the contest by a margin of 3,194 votes, 2.4 percent of the total valid votes of 1,33,101.

