Row over Karunanidhi's burial: DMK moves Madras HC after Tamil Nadu govt denies space at Marina Beach

Chennai: Hours after the government announced its inability to allot a space on the Marina beach for burial of DMK leader Karunanidhi, the party moved the Madras High Court challenging its decision.

Senior counsel for DMK P Wilson and Saravanan went to acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Huluvadi G Ramesh's residence and sought permission to move an urgent motion.

The acting chief justice directed them to serve notice on the advocate general, saying he would hear the case at 10.30 pm at his residence.

Earlier, DMK working president MK Stalin, recalling the long public life of Karunanidhi, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader's mentor CN Annadurai at the Marina.

A government statement said it was "unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to several pending cases in the Madras High Court and legal complications."

Hence, the government is prepared to allot a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj, it said.

