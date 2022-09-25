RJD defends 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at PFI protests in Pune

New Delhi: The RJD which is part of the ruling alliance in Bihar has defenced the Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised at the Popular Front of India’s protests in Maharashtra’s Pune.

“Pakistan zindabad slogans are just a part of a protest but that doesn’t mean those raising such slogans become Pakistani & will go to Pakistan,” ANI quoted RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari as saying.

Patna, Bihar | Pakistan zindabad slogans are just a part of a protest but that doesn’t mean those raising such slogans become Pakistani & will go to Pakistan: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans heard during PFI protest in Pune pic.twitter.com/w5tEN8Yq7n — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Pune Police have registered a case against the protesters who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune.

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised outside the District Collector’s office on Friday in Pune city where Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres protested against the recent arrests of its leaders across the country.

Some protestors were detained by Pune police and a case was registered for unlawful assembly against protestors. Police also arrested some protestors.

“Case registered under sections of rioting and for blocking the roads at Bund Garden police station. Probe underway pertaining to videos that went viral. Stringent action to be taken against culprits,” Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Pune said.

Earlier, Pune Police had said they will probe and verify the videos and action will be taken accordingly.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.