WATCH: NIA raids 25 places across Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar in Phulwarisharif PFI case

Extensive raids were carried out at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar on Wednesday morning in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) Phulwarisharif case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids were conducted at the premises of suspects linked to the conspiracy which pertains to involvement of PFI and its leaders as well as cadres in violent and unlawful activities, who had congregated for that purpose in Phulwarisharif area of Patna, Bihar.

In the last one year, NIA has carried out multiple searches in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar.

Earlier, six people were arrested and several incriminating articles as well as documents related to PFI were seized in the case which was initially registered on July 12 last year at Phulwarisharif police station in Bihar’s Patna district. The case was re-registered by the agency on July 22 last year.

As per reports, these people had gathered in the area for their terror training and carrying out acts of violence.

On February 4-5, the NIA searched eight more locations in Bihar’s Motihari and arrested two people who had arranged weapons and ammunition to carry out the violence. Those arrested were identified as Tanveer Raza alias Barkati and Md Abid alias Aryan.

The NIA said the PFI cadres in Phulwarisharif and Motihari had vowed to continue activities in a clandestine manner in Bihar. They were also allegedly planning to perform a targetted killing and had gathered weapons to execute a youth of a particular community in Bihar's East Champaran district in March this year.

#WATCH | Visuals from Bihar's Katihar as NIA raids are underway at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in connection with the Popular Front of India Phulwarisharif case pic.twitter.com/2y6XfO0ZlZ — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

The weapons were handed over to a PFI's Yakub Khan, aka Usman aka Sultan, who had been conducting training sessions for the cadres.

Recently, Yakub, had posted a derogatory and inflammatory video post on Facebook, which was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony, NIA said.

“Other users of Facebook had commented and trolled this post abusively. The absconding accused Yakub and two arrested accused had identified some of them and had conspired to execute the killing of the targeted person,” the NIA had said.

The NIA said it found has found that despite the ban imposed on the PFI on September last year, the leaders and cadres of the outfit continue to operate.

The agency also claimed that the more people are being included by PFI into their cadre by propagating their ideology of violent extremism.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.